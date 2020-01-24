ROGERSVILLE – Bulls Gap built an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead then held off a late rally to defeat Rogersville Middle School in the two teams’ regular-season finale at RMS.
The two teams locked into a close battle in the first half.
The Warriors spotted the Bulldogs an Elisha Jones three-pointer, then finished the opening period on an 8-3 run, as Isaac Chandler scored six points for RMS, including a three-pointer.
Bulls Gap reclaimed the lead, 9-8, as Jones nailed a three to start the second quarter.
A put-back by Tanner McPeek gave the lead back to RMS, 10-9.
Noah Seals answered, hitting a three off the glass to put Bulls Gap back in front, 12-10.
H.L. Charles then converted a three-point play to give the lead back to RMS, 13-12 with 3:49 left in the first half.
One Charles free throw later, Bulls Gap went back in front, 15-14, when Elisha Jones converted a three-point play with 2:01 left in the half. The ‘Dawgs took an 18-16 lead into the break.
The Bulldogs opened the second half with a 7-1 run, keyed by inside baskets by Gavin Housewright and Thomas Prater to put Bulls Gap ahead, 25-17.
A baseline drive by Bryce Elliott extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 27-18 at the 1:20 mark of the third quarter, which RMS’s Isaac Chandler countered with a three.
Noah Seals’ baseline jumper ended the third-quarter scoring, putting Bulls Gap ahead, 29-21.
Another Seals drive to open the fourth quarter extended Bulls Gap’s lead to 31-21.
Charles answered with a putback to pull the Warriors back to within 31-23, but Seals then nailed a three to give Bulls Gap a 34-23 lead with 3:49 to play.
Baskets by four different Warriors comprised an 8-0 run that closed the gap to 34-31 with 1:41 left in the game.
However, neither team could score down the stretch and the Bulldogs held on for the win.
Jones led all scorers with 13. Seals added 10, while Housewright had five for Bulls Gap.
RMS was led by Chandler and Charles, who had 12 points each.
