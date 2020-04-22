2020 Church Hill Middle varsity baseball team

The 2020 Church Hill Middle varsity baseball team inlcudes: (front row) Austin Williams, Isaiah Bowery, Jay Adams and Brycen Feagins; (second row) Spencer Ward, Lake Courtney, Leland Holder, CJ Fraysier and Kasey Brown; (third row) Ayden Wood, Tucker McLain, Connor Haynes and Tanner Hammond; (back row) assistant coach Derek Price and head coach Daris Green.

 Photo by Jim Beller