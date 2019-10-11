ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville City School’s Jayden Ward and Conner Armstrong have earned All Conference honors.
Ward finished fifth in the conference meet to earn 1st team All Conference, while Armstrong placed 17th to earn 2nd team All Conference honors.
Other RCS finishers in the field of 124 boys were (name, place):
Holden Sattler, 38; Aryan Buchanan, 55; Brayden Albright, 56; Clay Wagoner, 62; Noah Hawk, 70; Adonis Kincaid, 71; Trey Smith, 78; Jackson Harrell, 84; Ali Agland, 93; Ben Goddard, 108.
The boys team placed fourth overall in a strong field.
The girls team had two girls finish in the top 25: Meredith Mose, 22nd and Alea Clevinger, 23rd. Both girls registered personal records.
Other RCS girls who finished in the field of 81 were Evie Dellinger (35th) and Kendra Fields (59th).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.