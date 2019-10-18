MANCHESTER – Jon Wes Lovelace battled down to the wire for the 2019 TSSAA Division 1 Large Class State Golf Championships before finally finishing as the state runner-up Wednesday at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.
The Volunteer sophomore had grabbed a two-shot lead in the tournament by shooting a blistering, four-under par 68 on Tuesday, two shots ahead of ultimate winner, Jaden Zimmer of Crockett County, whose 70 had him in second place after the first round.
“I was hitting the ball really good (Tuesday),” Lovelace said. “I just made two putts that I didn’t make (Wednesday)”
Lovelace started Tuesday’s first round with birdies on the first two holes, a par 4 and par 5. He then double-bogeyed hole no. 3, a par 3, and followed with a bogey on the fourth hole, a par 4.
He birdied hole no. 5 to bring his score back to even, igniting an electric finish to day one. The birdie on five was his first of five on the final 14 holes of the first round. He parred every other hole on the day.
Lovelace started day two with a one-under 35 on the front nine, including birdies on two and six and a bogey on three.
He then parred the first six holes of the back nine – nine pars in a row – until running into trouble on two holes he had birdied the day before – 16 and 17.
“I played good all the way down to the last three holes,” said Lovelace. “On 16, I had two good shots, then I had a poor wedge.
“When I made a bogey on 17, I missed a short putt. I thought it was going to break, but it didn’t. I did birdie 16 and 17 (Tuesday),” said Lovelace, who was aware of the leaderboard at that point.
“People had told me I was there, so I was trying to make birdie on 16. But then on 17, I was trying to make par and made bogey,” he said, adding the knowledge of Zimmer still nipping at his heels didn’t make a difference.
“I really don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me, but it’s kind of cool to know,” Lovelace said. “I was just trying to stick to what I’d been doing the whole tournament.”
The two bogeys ended up being the difference between first and second. Lovelace’s 73 made his 36-hole total 141. Zimmer shot 70 each day for a 140 and the crown.
Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle was third, two shots under (142) and off the pace (71-71). Franklin’s Jackson Wilcox (71-73) and Science Hill’s Tarun Hoskere (72-72) were tied for fourth with 144 (even).
“It was a good accomplishment,” Lovelace said of his second-place finish. “I would have liked to have won.”
Lovelace has now qualified for the state golf tournament in each of his first two years of high school.
“It was a lot better than last year,” Lovelace said. “Last year it was only one day. The second day got rained out. I shot like 80.”
Despite the disappointment of not winning it this year, Lovelace acknowledged runner-up wasn’t a bad day, all things considered.
“I’m going to try again next year, but it was good to get second,” he said.
While the TSSAA championships mark the end of the high school season, Lovelace isn’t packing away his clubs just yet.
“I’ve still got a couple more tournaments this year,” Lovelace said. “Then I’ll be finished until next summer.”
