Archer, McNally capture first Falcon Halftime 800

CHURCH HILL — Caleb Archer and Celine McNally captured the inaugural Falcons Halftime 800 road race Friday at halftime of the Volunteer/Tennessee High football game. The unique race was held to promote health and wellness in the community. Proceeds went toward the track and cross country programs. Sponsors for the event were: Cooper Standard Automotive, Hutchinson Sealing Systems; CBC Trucking; Jackson Tree Service; Cox Racing Engines, Cosby Creek Cabins, Pizza Plus Surgoinsville; Benny Wilson Band, Greater Kingsport Alliance; Eastman Credit Union; Old Stage Printing; Patterson Homes; Yankee’s Bee Line; Hayworth Tire & Auto Service; and Horizon Credit Union.

 Photo by Jim Beller