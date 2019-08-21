ROGERSVILLE — The Mobuck Football Booster Club is proud to announce that the use of a five foot tall by 16 foot wide near HD display video board has been made available to us by Bob and Julie Smith, Garret & Buddy with Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company.
This Video Board will allow us to display business logos or cards as advertisement for your business throughout all Cherokee regular season home games. We will also be able to make school and community announcements on the video board at our discretion.
We are going to sell the opportunity to be on the video board for all five regular season home games for $500 – essentially $100 per game.
For instance, if we sell twenty spots, your ad would run approximately four times per quarter or sixteen times per game (an estimate only). If you donate $1,000 to the MFBC, we will put your ad/logo/business card on the video board rotation approximately two times as much as the lower donation.
A $1,500 donation will get you approximately three times as many spots in the rotations. As you can see, the more you donate, the more times your ad/logo/business card will be seen in Big Red Valley.
This is a great opportunity to support your Cherokee Chiefs through the Mobuck Football Booster Club and at the same time, get your logo or business card out in front of the community at a relatively low price.
All money raised by the Booster Club is used to support the Cherokee Chief Football program. Your donation may be (partially) tax deductible as the MFBC is a non-profit, 501c3 entity. Please take this opportunity to support the Cherokee Chiefs and promote your business today!
For more information or to arrange a donation, contact Dr. Blaine Jones at 423-272-3150 or via email at docjones57@hotmail.com . To obtain the highest quality display you will be asked to submit a high resolution (suggested 1MB or greater) jpeg or pdf file for publication on the video board rotation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.