CHURCH HILL – Volunteer has big leads over Cherokee’s golf teams after one round of the annual Hawkins County Cup played Tuesday at Bays Mountain Golf Course.
In Tuesday’s first round, Jon Wes Lovelace led the Falcons boys team to a 25-stroke advantage (172-197) by shooting a nine-hole total of 39 to lead all golfers.
Gabe Goode added a 40, while Ty Evans shot 46 and Noah Gillespie 47.
Ryan Smith led Cherokee with a 45, while Isaac Lindsey fired a 46, Tyler Lawson shot 50 and Weston Kirkpatrick a 56.
On the girls side, the Lady Falcons took a 15-shot lead into the final round (104-119) as Volunteer’s Julie Mowell shot a 49 to lead all golfers.
The Lady Falcons’ other score was 55, equaled by both Hannah Stewart and Tinsley Whalen.
Makayla Elkins led Cherokee with a 59, while teammate Natalie Mueller shot a 60.
In high school golf, the top four of five boys’ scores count toward the team total, while the top two of three girls’ totals count.
Round Two will be played Monday, Sept. 16 at McDonald Hills Golf Club.
