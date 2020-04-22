2020 Surgoinsville Middle School baseball team

The 2020 Surgoinsville Middle School baseball team includes: (front row) Coleton Bellamy, Jason Thomason, Alec Pennington, Bryson Roberts, Trevor Sandidge and Mason Stoker; (back row) Camden Woodby, Luke Armstrong, Gunner Ferguson, Logan Johnson, Gabe Gilliam, Nik Buzzo, Peyton Taylor, Andrew Dugger and coach Jeff Klepper.

 Photo by Jim Beller