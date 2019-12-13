JONESBOROUGH – Area middle school boys and girls basketball teams will compete in the 2019 Texas Roadhouse Holiday Classic Tournament set for Dec. 13-21 at Jonesborough Middle School.
Action was scheduled to get underway Friday night with Rogersville City School vs. Lamar and Surgoinsville vs. Grandview boys games, and Bulls Gap vs. Happy Valley girls.
All teams will play again Saturday in respective winners and losers brackets.
Surgoinsville’s girls team is slated to play North at 11 a.m. Saturday. Church Hill’s girls team 1s scheduled to play Grandview Saturday at 2 p.m. and Church Hill’s boys team is slated to play at 6 p.m. vs. Friday’s winner between Happy Valley and South Central.
The tournament continues through the week and completes next Saturday, Dec. 21.
