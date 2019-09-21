ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee High School football teams from 1988, 1989, and 1994 will be uniting together on Oct. 11 at the Cherokee football game against David Crockett in Big Red Valley.
This marks 30 years since the first CHS playoff teams of 1988-1989, and 25 years since the Cardiac Kids of 1994 made their mark.
Team members will be able to watch the game together next to the field house and be recognized during the game.
RSVP by Oct. 7 to let us know if you can make it.
Call Coach Chad Laster at Cherokee High School, 423-272-6553 or email at chad.laster@hck12.net or Andrew Morgan at andrew.morgan@hck12.net.
