JONESBOROUGH – Logan Johnson’s runner as time expired lifted the Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles to a 29-28 win over Unicoi County in the championship game of the Texas Roadhouse Classic Holiday Tournament Saturday night at Jonesborough Middle School.
“It’s awesome. This is a great place to play,” said Surgoinsville coach Cody Sauceman. “We’ve had some sickness and we’ve been able to overcome that. It’s just a great feeling to come in here with a team and a field that was set and a team that really played well and be able to pick up a win.”
The lack of scoring wasn’t due to poor offense, but strong defense played by both sides on every possession – all of which were practically contested the full length of the court.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that was probably the best man-to-man defense performance I’ve seen in middle school,” Sauceman said. “They played great defense.”
The two teams played to a 4-4 draw in the first quarter with Lucas Case putting the Eagles on the board with a pair of free throws and Jackson Clonce scoring a big bucket in the post.
After Johnson scored on a drive to start the second period, Unicoi slashing guard Chris Chavez added a free throw and a shot off the glass to put the Blue Devils ahead, 7-6.
Nolan Amyx answered with a three-pointer to give the Eagles the lead, 9-7. Brett Clark then added a big basket off the bench with a put-back that extended Surgoinsville’s lead to 11-7, the fifth Eagle to score in the game.
“We had some excellent performances across the board,” Sauceman said. “We had a different starting lineup every game because we had somebody out sick every game. That really made a big difference.”
The ball-hawking defense of Lucas Case and Roman Borghetti-Metz played a huge role in holding Unicoi to eight, first-half points. The result of the various contributions also took the pressure off Johnson, allowing him to ease into scoring situations rather than force them.
“Logan Johnson came out and put on a show in the championship game,” Sauceman said. “But there were other kids who played amazing as well. Lucas Case is the only kid in the whole tournament who could guard a 6-1 big player and their point guard at the same time. He does those things that people just don’t see in the box.
“We got big minutes from seventh graders, Roman Borghetti-Metz – He got into some foul trouble but played big defensively, as well, and Jackson Clonce. He’s come on strong in this tournament and really made a name for himself,” Sauceman said.
“When you get the role players to play their roles and when they make their shots, it’s a wonderful addition to your team. It just makes it that much better and let’s those players that primarily score open their game up that much more. We saw a lot of that tonight,” Sauceman said.
Johnson’s pull-up jumper gave the Eagles a 13-8 lead at halftime. The Blue Devils immediately negated it in the third period. Jackson Simmons nailed a three and Chavez followed with a jumper to tie it at 13-13.
Johnson responded with a jumper in the lane and a fast-break layup off of a steal. A free throw by Case extended the Eagles’ lead to 18-13, but Chavez converted a three-point play to cut it to 18-16.
Johnson then answered with a reverse layup and a three-pointer, pushing the Eagles back in front by 23-16.
Unicoi’s big post player, 6-1 Caleb Peterson cut the lead to five with a basket inside. Johnson answered with one off the glass to give SMS a 25-18 lead through three quarters.
The Eagles shaved about a minute and a half off the clock to start the fourth but didn’t score, and Peterson scored in the post on back-to-back possessions to trim the lead to 25-22 with 3:38 remaining.
Case scored on a drive with 2:19 to go to boost SMS to a 27-22 lead, but Mason Hensley cut it to three again with a jumper, 27-24, with 2:01 left. Thirty seconds later, Peterson cut it to 27-25 by hitting the first of a one-and-one.
The Eagles then missed three straight foul shots – the last on a one-and-one – giving the ball back to the Blue Devils with :25 remaining.
After working the ball around, Garrett Sellars was found open in the left corner where he nailed a three-pointer to put Unicoi ahead, 28-27, with 14 seconds remaining.
With cheers from fans of both teams rising to a deafening pitch, the Eagles pushed the ball up the court. Johnson drove the left side of the court toward the baseline and lofted a runner, which went through the net as the final tenths of seconds clicked off the clock, igniting a celebration off the Surgoinsville bench.
Johnson finished with a game-high 17 points, including 11 in the third quarter. Case added five and Amyx three. Peterson led Unicoi with nine, while Chavez added eight.
Johnson was named tournament MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament boys team by Unicoi’s Peterson, Church Hill’s Tucker McLain, North’s Chase Gill, Jake Fox of West View and Jonesborough’s Kayden Easterling.
Named to the All-Tournament girls team were Jonesborough’s Maddie Humphey, Happy Valley’s Marcida Thompson, Church Hill’s Veda Barton, Towering Oaks’ Emma Cutshall, Unicoi’s Allie Lingerfelt and Sara Thomas.
“It was a big night and it really was a team effort,” Sauceman said. “This team has really come together and gelled.”
After beating Grandview and Parrottsville in the first two rounds, Surgoinsville defeated Church Hill, 42-33, in the semifinals Dec. 19 to advance to the final against Unicoi. Sauceman believes the competition the Eagles faced in the tournament will serve them well the second half of the season.
“That’s why we came here,” Sauceman said. “They’ve got a terrific tournament. They put on a great tournament every year. We came in here and played wonderful competition. We got a chance to see some local teams, some teams that are higher in division than us and some teams we hopefully see later in the year if we make a playoff run.
“That’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to come in here and play against some of the better teams. That was our goal and we accomplished that goal,” Sauceman said.
