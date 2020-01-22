BRISTOL, Va. - Volunteer's wrestling team competed in the Ninth Annual Ed Cressel Classic Jan. 10-11 at Virginia High School in Bristol, Va.
Here are the results for Volunteeer:
113-pound: Ben Tucker (8-5) scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Ben Tucker (Volunteeer) 8-5 won by fall over Morgan Parrish (Heritage ) 3-11 (Fall 0:33)
Champ. Round 2 - Ben Tucker (Volunteeer) 8-5 won by fall over Dale Conde (Holston) 18-6 (Fall 2:18)
Quarterfinal - Ely Parker (Cleveland B) 3-3 won by fall over Ben Tucker (Volunteeer) 8-5 (Fall 0:57)
Cons. Round 4 - Hunter Miller (Cave Spring) 11-7 won by fall over Ben Tucker (Volunteeer) 8-5 (Fall 1:41)
120-pound:
Caleb Walters (6-3) scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Walters (Volunteeer) 6-3 won by fall over Andrew Ngyuen (Georgetown Prep) 0-2 (Fall 1:07)
Champ. Round 2 - Haggan Cooper (Cleveland B) 3-2 won by fall over Caleb Walters (Volunteeer) 6-3 (Fall 0:40)
Cons. Round 2 - Caleb Walters (Volunteeer) 6-3 won by fall over Chase Hall (Heritage ) 2-10 (Fall 0:08)
Cons. Round 3 - Caleb Walters (Volunteeer) 6-3 won by fall over Dakota Miller (Blacksburg B) 4-10 (Fall 2:40)
Cons. Round 4 - Heath Sutherland (Castlewood) 20-8 won by medical forfeit over Caleb Walters (Volunteeer) 6-3 (M. For.)
126-pound: Andre Harless (4-8) scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jonah Hayes (Avery County) 31-7 won by fall over Andre Harless (Volunteeer) 4-8 (Fall 1:23)
Cons. Round 1 - Andre Harless (Volunteeer) 4-8 won by fall over Miller Preston (Chilhowie) 6-4 (Fall 3:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Gordon English (Amherst County) 16-9 won by fall over Andre Harless (Volunteeer) 4-8 (Fall 4:28)
152-pound: Shayden Crawford (0-9) scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Bradley Parker (Avery County) 19-6 won by fall over Shayden Crawford (Volunteeer) 0-9 (Fall 2:59)
Cons. Round 1 - Sean Mitchell (Rustburg ) 22-9 won by fall over Shayden Crawford (Volunteeer) 0-9 (Fall 4:53)
160-pound: Jacob Gladson (9-6) scored 10.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Gladson (Volunteeer) 9-6 won by fall over Ethan Leonard (Roanoke Catholic) 2-4 (Fall 0:43)
Champ. Round 2 - Stevie Thomas (Virginia High ) 18-6 won by fall over Jacob Gladson (Volunteeer) 9-6 (Fall 3:52)
Cons. Round 2 - Jacob Gladson (Volunteeer) 9-6 won by fall over Muhammad Muzzaffer (Graham) 3-4 (Fall 1:25)
Cons. Round 3 - Jacob Gladson (Volunteeer) 9-6 won by fall over Tyler Woomer (Sullivan East) 3-3 (Fall 4:17)
Cons. Round 4 - Gavin Snyder (Blacksburg) 24-8 won by tech fall over Jacob Gladson (Volunteeer) 9-6 (TF-1.5 5:00 (17-0))
195-pound: Alex Tucker (11-4) placed 6th and scored 15.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Alex Tucker (Volunteeer) 11-4 won by fall over Ricky Compton (Tazewell ) 1-4 (Fall 0:23)
Champ. Round 2 - Alex Tucker (Volunteeer) 11-4 won by fall over Rayvean Graves (Heritage ) 8-6 (Fall 1:54)
