MORRISTOWN, Tenn.---The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has promoted Wildlife Officer Shelley Hammonds to the rank of Law Enforcement Major for Region 4. She will manage and coordinate all law enforcement activities within the region covering 21 east Tennessee counties.
Shelley began her career with TWRA in 1997 as a wildlife officer in Rutherford Co. and transferred to Cocke Co. in 1998. She is also a Registered Nurse and Paramedic providing a unique skillset within the Agency. Shelley has served as the Region 4 Lieutenant since 2014 with recent responsibilities in developing the Tennessee Wildlife Officer Training Academy in Humphrey’s Co.
Lt. Col. Cape Taylor says, “The Boating And Law Enforcement Division is happy to have Shelley leading the Law Enforcement efforts in Region 4. Her knowledge and professionalism will be a great asset to the Agency as we move forward.”
