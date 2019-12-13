ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville Middle School’s Isaac Chandler hit two free throws with eight seconds remaining to clinch a 27-24 victory over Blountville Tuesday night at RMS.
The tightly-contested game was close throughout. The two clubs went scoreless for the first four and a half minutes of the game until H.L. Charles hit the first of three free throws.
Blountville’s Brayden Ray answered with a three as the game was tied at 3-3 entering the second.
The second period started with another drought, until Elisha Tipton’s coast-to-coast layup at the 4:25 mark broke the deadlock.
Chandler closed the first-half scoring with another breakaway layup as RMS went into the break ahead 11-8.
After Kaitlin Johnson was crowned RMS Sports Queen at halftime, the Warriors started the second half with a 4-0 run to build their biggest lead, 15-8.
The Tigers responded, closing the second half of the third period on a 7-3 run to cut the lead to 18-15 heading into the fourth.
The Warriors nearly self-destructed at the start of the quarter with silly fouls. The Tigers scored five straight points from the line to take a 20-18 lead.
The 8-0 run was finally snapped at the 3:47 mark when Tanner McPeek hit a jumper to tie the game at 20.
Chandler’s two free throws with 2:27 to go were answered 37 seconds late by Blountville’s Kaden Roberts to tie the game at 22-22.
Tipton nailed a three-pointer with 1:04 remaining to put RMS ahead, 25-22.
Jayden Ramsey stopped the next RMS possession with a steal and coast-to-coast layup to cut the lead to one, 25-24.
After a Blountville timeout, the Tigers were unable to score and had to foul multiple times to go into the bonus.
The Warriors missed the front end of the first one-and-one with :15 left, but Chandler, who led RMS with 15 points, got the ball and was fouled with eight seconds remaining. He hit both ends of the one-and-one to clinch the win.
Tipton added seven for the Warriors.
Blountville was led by Roberts’ eight and six apiece from Ray and Ramsey.
