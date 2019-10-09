CLARKSVILLE – Surgoinsville Middle School’s Roman Borghetti-Metz earned All-State honors Saturday by finishing fourth in the TMSAA Cross Country State Championships Saturday at the South Nine in Clarksville.
Borghetti-Metz, an eighth-grader, completed the two-mile course in 11:26.75, just ahead of Maddox Freebern (11:26.77) of Merrol Hyde. Freebern’s teammate, Parker Breitling, won the Class A event in 10:40.57.
Rogersville City School’s Jayden Ward placed 21st in a time of 12:30.45.
The Rogersville City School boys cross country team and three Surgoinsville Middle School athletes qualified for the state meet.
Surgoinsville’s Sabella Borghetti-Metz and Jacie Begley placed 14th (13:49.13) and 15th (13:49.72), respectively, in the Class A Girls race.
Here are the top 10 and RCS boys results from the Class A Boys race:
Place Bib No. Name Grade School Time
1 #864 Breitling, Parker 08 Merrol Hyde 10:40.57
2 #818 Mussard, Luke 08 Gray 10:53.93
3 #870 Popa, Eric 08 Merrol Hyde 11:04.68
4 #967 Borghetti-Metz, Rom 07 Surgoinsville MS 11:26.75
5 #866 Freebern, Maddox 08 Merrol Hyde 11:26.77
6 #814 Hammond, Dylan 08 Fairview 11:42.23
7 #774 Peck, Vinny 08 Central Magnet 11:45.32
8 #901 Austin, Trey 08 Ridgeview 11:55.01
9 #863 Shirk, James 08 Mary Hughes MS 11:56.79
10 #778 Jones, Will 07 Charlotte 12:05.71
21 #929 Ward, Jayden 08 Rogersville City 12:30.45
50 #924 Armstrong, Connor 08 Rogersville City 13:14.46 40
81 #928 Wagoner, Clay 07 Rogersville City 13:46.06
85 #926 Kincaid, Adonis 06 Rogersville City 13:52.68
93 #925 Buchanan, Aryan 07 Rogersville City 14:08.05
94 #927 Sattler, Holden 06 Rogersville City 14:08.65
115 #923 Albright, Brayden 07 Rogersville City 15:24.19
