NASHVILLE — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Executive Director Ed Carter has received the very prestigious honor of being named the Bass Pro Shops Conservation Partner of the Year. This award is a very special one of the many that Director Carter has received.
The TWRA executive director received the award which was presented by Bass Pro founder and CEO Johnny Morris at Bass Pro’s annual Christmas luncheon in Springfield, Mo. More than 2,000 guests and employees were present at the event.
Director Carter was praised by Mr. Morris for his many years of service and the success of wildlife agencies. Director Carter recently completed a term as president of the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (AWFA), representing all the state wildlife agencies.
Although the award is called the Conservation Partner of the Year, it is not presented on an annual basis. Previous winners of the prestigious honor included former presidents George Bush and Jimmy Carter, and Colin O’Mara, president of the National Wildlife Federation. The most recent recipient was Fred Smith, president and CEO of FedEx.
Since joining TWRA in 1972, Director Carter’s career has been marked by outstanding accomplishments. He has been a positive force in the management and conservation of fish and wildlife, their habitats, and public involvement in the outdoors.
Earlier this fall, Director Carter received the Seth Gordon, the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (AFWA) top honor. The Seth Gordon Award is for lifetime achievement in conserving North America’s natural resources in the public trust and contributing to the programs of the Association.
Other honors for Director Carter include the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture Meritorious Award, “Environmental Hero,” recognition from the Tennessee State Legislature for meritorious service to the State of Tennessee, induction into the National Boating Safety Hall of Fame by the National Safe Boating Council and selection to the TWRA Hunter Education Hall of Fame.
A native of Hawkins County, Director Carter is a graduate of the University of Tennessee. He and his wife of 45 years, Karen, are the parents of three adult children; Mark, Tracie, and Christie.
