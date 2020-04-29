Note- The Review is running a series of senior profiles acknowledging spring sports seniors whose final seasons were cut short by the coronavirus shutdown. Today, we recognize Cherokee’s senior track and field athletes.
ROGERSVILLE – Had this been a normal year, Cherokee’s track team would be preparing for the Inter-Mountain Athletic Conference Track Meet at Jefferson County High School Saturday, then the TSSAA Section 1 Championship at Science Hill the following Saturday.
But as everyone knows too well now, Cherokee’s track season officially ended one week after it started.
Chiefs track coach Chad Laster had been optimistic about the upcoming 2020 season after his squad fared well in a steady rain during a home meet March 10 and a spirited practice three days later.
“Our last day of practice, March 13, was also our best practice of the year,” Laster said. “The entire team was together, and everybody had great workouts for the day.
“We came together and discussed the possibilities of the future of the season. I wanted them to know that it was uncertain when our next practice or competition would be,” he said.
As it turned out, school was officially closed a few days later, then for good on April 15, a date mostly known for another kind of unpleasantness.
At that point, all remaining hope for some kind of season wrap-up on a track was wiped out. While Cherokee’s track team had only three seniors, one of them was shooting to go out as an all-state medalist.
“Our most prolific boys distance runner in the history of Cherokee High School is current senior Austin Kirkpatrick,” Laster said. “Austin has won numerous big track meets and holds many school records in multiple indoor and outdoor track events.”
School outdoor records held by Kirkpatrick are the 1600-meter, 3200-meter, 1500-meter, 1500-meter steeplechase, 2000-meter steeplechase and one-mile run. He also owns the second-fastest outdoor 800-meter run and eight indoor records.
“In addition to all of this, he makes excellent grades in school and is held in high esteem by his educators, coaches, peers, and community members,” Laster said.
“Austin has proudly served in multiple community organizations such as 4H, Heritage Lights, and his Church youth group, just to name a few,” Laster said.
Kirkpatrick will be attending Murray State next year to continue his academics and running career.
“I’m going to miss seeing Austin stop by my office each day to have chats about Track and 4-H,” Laster said. “His leadership on and off the track is as good as it gets.”
Cherokee’s other male track performer was more known for his exploits on the football field.
“Caleb Haun was really just getting started on his track career during his senior campaign,” Laster said. “But he had a great deal of potential.”
Aside from his potential to throw the discus and shot put far, Haun exhibited great leadership, Laster said.
“He was a leader among our young guys, many of whom knew him from playing football. His sportsmanship and positive outlook towards life was an example for everyone to follow. Caleb is a Chief for Life, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” Laster said.
Cherokee’s 2020 girls track team was small, but talented. “We have five freshmen, two juniors, and one senior,” Laster said back in early March.
“During our season opener at Cherokee on March 10, the girls finished third out of 10 schools. That is impressive for only eight girls. All of our girls scored points for their team in relays, distance runs, sprints, and throwing,” Laster said.
“Adrianna Harrell, a multi-sport athlete, is our only female senior and was ready to lead the team this year,” Laster said.
“She was preparing to have a breakout season before graduation. Adrianna had been working hard in the weight room and in the throwing circle,” Laster said.
“She excels academically and plans to attend college next year to further her studies. We have enjoyed having her on the team, and can’t wait to see her success in the future,” Laster said.
