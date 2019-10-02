SURGOINSVILLE – The Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles advanced to the Big 3 Single A conference championship with a 38-8 victory over Bulls Gap Saturday evening at SMS.
The Eagles will play at Camp Creek at 7 p.m. Thursday for the conference championship.
Saturday, the Eagles took advantage of Bulls Gap mistakes to take an early lead, then steadily added on for the win.
The Bulldogs fumbled on the game’s first play from scrimmage, giving Surgoinsville the football at the SMS 47. The Eagles then drove 53 yards in four plays, the last a 19-yard touchdown run by Logan Johnson. Nolan Amyx ran in the conversion for an 8-0 lead with 5:11 to go in the first quarter.
The hard-luck Bulldogs then turned the ball back over on the first play of its next possession when Johnson intercepted a Blake Newman pass and returned it 42 yards to the Bulls Gap 13.
Moments later, Camden Woodby scored from one yard out. Johnson passed to Amyx for the two-pointer and SMS led 16-0 with 3:21 left in the first.
In the second quarter, Johnson broke loose for a 27-yard run to the Bulls Gap 12, then ran it in on the next play for a score. Woodby’s conversion run gave SMS a 24-0 lead with 4:57 remaining in the half.
After the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs near midfield, the Eagles responded with another touchdown drive. Johnson had two, 25-yard runs on the drive, the second a touchdown at the :58 mark. He then hit Woodby with a pass for the two-point conversion and 32-0 lead.
The Eagles added their final score with 4:12 left in the third, an 18-yard touchdown run by Woodby to extend the lead to 38-0.
The Bulldogs finally got on the board with 4:54 to go in the game. Big Andres Moncier bulldozed 15 yards for a touchdown then barreled in for the two-pointer for the final 38-8 margin.
