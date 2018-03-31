CHURCH HILL — Volunteer scored three first-half goals and held off Cherokee for a 4-1 victory in a soccer match last week.

Senior Kris Herrell got the Falcons on the board first and moments later Brysen Miller added another goal to give Volunteer a 2-0 lead.

Highly-regarded junior Jose Cardoso punched in another one before halftime to give Volunteer a commanding 3-0 lead.

Cardoso added another goal in the second half and the Falcon defense held Cherokee scoreless until a late goal by Chiefs senior Patrick Howard made it 4-1, a score which held up until the final whistle.

The rivals will battle again at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Cherokee.