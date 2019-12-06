ROGERSVILLE – Chuckey-Doak built a 20-point first-half lead then coasted to a 58-29 win over Rogersville Middle School Thursday night at RMS.
The Knights jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the first two and a half minutes. H.L. Charles and Kalija Sexton scored four points each as RMS closed to within 16-7 after one period.
Knights big man Christian Derry, who scored six points in the first quarter, added eight more in the second, while teammate Brock Rush went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the second as C-D forced numerous RMS turnovers and built a 34-14 lead.
Chuckey-Doak kept the pressure on in the third quarter, converting numerous turnovers into easy baskets, taking the period, 19-6, to take a 53-20 advantage into the fourth quarter.
The Warriors outscored the Knights, 9-6, in the fourth, but it was too little, too late.
Sexton led RMS with eight points, while Charles and Elisha Tipton added seven each.
Isaiah Treadway led the Knights with 17, while Derry added 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.