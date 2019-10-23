BRISTOL – Volunteer’s boys varsity team placed fifth the Big 11 Conference Cross Country Championship Thursday at Steele Creek Park.
With six of the top nine, Daniel Boone won the boys varsity title. Aaron Jones, of second-place Science Hill, won the overall boys championship, completing the 5K race in 16:14.6.
Boone’s Conner Wingfield (16:24.0) and Max Austin (17:12.4) were second and third, respectively.
Senior Rylan Greene was Volunteer’s top finisher, placing 16th in a time of 18:27.6.
Dobyns-Bennett won the girls crown, led by senior standout Sasha Neglia, who won the girls varsity race in 17:42.0, more than a minute ahead of runner-up Zoe Arrington of Tennessee High (18:51.5).
Volunteer’s girls varsity team placed sixth. Megan Christian was Volunteer’s top runner, finished the 5K race in 22:41.6, 26th among varsity girls.
Volunteer runners will compete in the TSSAA Region 1 Large And Small School Championships Thursday at Daniel Boone High School. The race determines who will represent the region in the TSSAA State Cross Country Championships Nov. 2 at Percy Warner State Park in Nashville.
Here are the top 15 and Volunteer finishing boys:
1 Aaron Jones SR 828 Science Hill High Sc 16:14.6
2 Conner Wingfield SO 736 Daniel Boone High Sc 16:24.0
3 Max Austin SR 716 Daniel Boone High Sc 17:12.4
4 Ray Richardson SR 836 Science Hill High Sc 17:16.7
5 Bryson Livesay JR 754 David Crockett High 17:23.6
6 Bryson Lewis 9 727 Daniel Boone High Sc 17:37.9
7 Keaton Smith SR 733 Daniel Boone High Sc 17:40.6
8 Mason Lewis SR 728 Daniel Boone High Sc 17:47.2
9 Jameson Cline SR 720 Daniel Boone High Sc 17:52.4
10 Dillon Youngblood SR 865 Sullivan South High 17:52.6
11 Caleb Amburn SR 772 Dobyns Bennett High 17:54.3
12 Zach Cooper SR 819 Science Hill High Sc 17:56.1
13 Carlos Brown SR 717 Daniel Boone High Sc 18:07.8
14 Steven Johnson JR 827 Science Hill High Sc 18:12.3
15 Dane Sullins 9 785 Dobyns Bennett High 18:15.9
16 Rylan Greene SR 915 Volunteer High Schoo 18:27.6
25 Luke Winegar SR 919 Volunteer High Schoo 18:50.1
29 Christopher Strickland JR 917 Volunteer High Schoo 19:17.0
40 Preston Dingus SR 911 Volunteer High Schoo 19:50.4
42 Cayden Cox 9 909 Volunteer High Schoo 20:03.3
43 Evan Glass 9 913 Volunteer High Schoo 20:09.2
47 Logan Ferguson SR 912 Volunteer High Schoo 20:24.0
Here are the top 15 and Volunteer finishing girls:
1 Sasha Neglia SR 768 Dobyns Bennett High 17:42.0
2 Zoe Arrington 9 866 Tennessee High Schoo 18:51.5
3 Emma Russum SR 769 Dobyns Bennett High 19:19.0
4 Kamryn Wingfield 9 715 Daniel Boone High Sc 19:49.6
5 Julianna McReynolds SR 767 Dobyns Bennett High 19:57.2
6 Patricia Chellah JR 708 Daniel Boone High Sc 20:11.4
7 Autumn Headrick 9 766 Dobyns Bennett High 20:14.7
8 Rachel Dulaney JR 737 David Crockett High 20:16.4
9 Trinny Duncan SO 804 Science Hill High Sc 20:24.7
10 Ashlynn Roy 9 743 David Crockett High 20:43.7
11 Judy Chellah SR 707 Daniel Boone High Sc 20:55.5
12 Destiny Haller SR 807 Science Hill High Sc 21:03.2
13 Gracie Allen SR 763 Dobyns Bennett High 21:08.1
14 Jordan McIntosh 9 812 Science Hill High Sc 21:17.4
15 Ashley Doyle JR 803 Science Hill High Sc 21:17.5
26 Megan Christian SR 897 Volunteer High Schoo 22:41.6
35 Rachel Michalik JR 901 Volunteer High Schoo 24:27.3
38 Celine McNally JR 900 Volunteer High Schoo 25:38.8
39 Sara Winegar 9 904 Volunteer High Schoo 26:22.6
40 Elise McKinney SO 899 Volunteer High Schoo 26:25.9
45 Bethany Wade SO 902 Volunteer High Schoo 27:36.5
48 Julia Chambers SO 896 Volunteer High Schoo 29:18.3
Here are Volunteer’s results in the JV boys race:
25 Ty Burnette SR 905 Volunteer High Schoo 21:07.5
26 Ethan Council SO 908 Volunteer High Schoo 21:11.2
30 Andrew Dickerson 9 910 Volunteer High Schoo 21:23.3
35 Dakota Caldwell SO 906 Volunteer High Schoo 22:14.9
50 Jack Cannon 9 907 Volunteer High Schoo 24:07.1
52 Caleb Greene SO 914 Volunteer High Schoo 24:08.4
