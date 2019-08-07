ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Middle School Warriors hosted cross-town rival Rogersville City School Warriors Thursday night in a football scrimmage.
The season tune-up featured big plays from both sides as the two squads prepped for the 2019 middle school football season, set to kick off this week across the region.
Watch for the Review’s annual football preview Aug. 21, featuring team photos of the area middle school teams and photos and previews of Cherokee, Volunteer and Hancock County.
