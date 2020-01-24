CHURCH HILL – The Lady Falcons jumped out to an early lead then limited Cherokee’s scoring late as Volunteer defeated the Lady Chiefs, 37-20, in a junior varsity game Jan. 17 at Volunteer.
Emily Wyatt scored seven points – including 5-of-5 from the free throw line – and Kendra Huff, Elise McKinney and Danielle Sizemore added three-pointers as Volunteer built a 16-7 lead in the opening quarter against Cherokee.
The Lady Falcons took a 22-14 lead into halftime.
Volunteer outscored Cherokee, 10-1, in the third quarter, out-shooting the Lady Chiefs at the free throw line, 6-of-9 to 1-for-6, in taking a 32-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
The teams split 10 points in the final quarter as Volunteer coasted to the win.
Huff scored 11 points and Wyatt 10 for the Lady Falcons.
Kyla Howe led Cherokee with eight points, while Gema Brooks added six. Each hit a three-pointer.
