KINGSPORT – Cherokee played Dobyns-Bennett even for three quarters Tuesday night.
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, a game is comprised of four quarters and the third period cost the Chiefs in a 56-45 loss to Dobyns-Bennett at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Tied 19-19 at halftime, D-B (10-7, 5-0) opened the second half with a 21-6 run that put the game out of reach for Cherokee (7-11, 0-5) in the fourth quarter.
“The third quarter killed us,” Cherokee coach Trey Fields told WRGS afterward. “We talked about that at halftime. The first three minutes of the third will be huge for us.
“We come out and they make a shot. We go down and don’t make a shot. They come down and make a shot. And the next thing you know, you’re down nine,” Fields said.
“We missed shots. We missed a lot of layups and I’m sure free throws killed us again tonight,” said Fields, who otherwise liked his team’s “really good play.”
Sophomore point guard Carter Metz was back for his second game since missing time with an ankle injury.
“He played great,” Fields said. “You can’t argue with some of the stuff he’s doing, 16 points tonight on his first full game back. He looked a little bit more like himself. He did a great job defensively.”
Fields is hoping the young Chiefs learned something in the loss to D-B.
“It shows these kids that we can play with some people. We lose to Crockett and we lose to Boone. Those two games are losses of six (points) and down. You start fouling at the end and it pushes one out to eight and one to six.
“But really, truthfully, they’re close games. If we can play with them, we can play with anybody,” Fields said.
Metz and Breiydon Gilliam scored 16 apiece for Cherokee. Zane Whitson and Malachi Hale had 11 each for D-B.
Girls game D-B 65, Cherokee 18
Dobyns-Bennett put the clamps on Cherokee in a 65-18 romp.
The Lady Indians jumped out to a 14-5 first-quarter lead, which they increased to 36-9 by halftime.
“We started off really slow,” Cherokee coach Jason Lawson told WRGS afterward. “We struggled trying to get into anything. We were kind of out of it.”
A pep talk at the break helped the Lady Chiefs ratchet up their effort in the second half, holding D-B to just six points in the third period.
“We got into halftime and made some adjustments,” Lawson said. “We challenged them a little bit. I was really pleased with the way we came back out in the second half and answered that.
“We really rose to the challenge to do a lot of things better. We executed a lot better. We got a lot of looks, we just weren’t able to convert on them,” Lawson said.
“But they came back out and had a different look in their eye, had a little bit more passion. Hopefully we might have struck on something in the second half. Maybe we finally broke through,” he said.
“I’m hoping we did. The girls seem to be upbeat about it. They seemed to have a different taste in their mouth, ready to go, a little more hungry look in their eyes,” said Lawson.
“So hopefully, we’ll have two good days of practice and get back at it. I think they’re going to be a little more focused as we go into the next couple of days and work hard,” Lawson said.
Elle Francis paced Dobyns-Bennett (16-5, 5-0) with 13 points, including four three-pointers. Jabrea Johnson added 10 points, while Caitlyn Wallace and Megan Ayers had nine points apiece.
Sam Tilson led Cherokee (6-13, 0-5) with six points.
“I saw a lot of better things in the second half – better decision-making, we were able to get some good looks, they were crashing the boards,” Lawson said.
“D-B is a good team. They’ve got a lot of experience. They threw pressure at us from tip to the end. It’s not like they backed off any as the game went on,” Lawson said.
Lawson is looking for gradual improvement in his very young team.
“We were able to handle it a whole lot better in the second half. That’s what we’re looking for. We’re trying to find those small victories. I’m not much on moral victories, but you’ve got to take what you can sometimes. I was just really pleased with their effort, in the second half especially,” Lawson said.
