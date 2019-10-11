MORRISTOWN – Morristown East eliminated Cherokee in the District 2-AAA Volleyball Tournament, 3-0, Tuesday at Morristown West’s Michael R. Reed Gymnasium.
The Lady Hurricanes captured the first set, 25-12, won the second set, 25-15, then ended the match, 25-21, in the third.
The Lady ‘Canes served 15 aces in the match.
East jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the first set and steadily pulled away.
Cherokee was within 16-8 but East went on a 5-0 run to make it 21-8.
The Lady Chiefs competed early in the second set, leading 3-2, then closing to 7-7 as Mallie Cole and Cassie Cooper scored winners. Adriana Harrell registered an ace to put Cherokee up, 8-7, but East went on a 13-0 run to take a commanding 20-8 lead.
Cherokee answered with six straight points, including a kill by Jennah Powell to get to within 20-14, but East closed on a 5-1 run including two aces to end the second set, 25-15.
Morristown East jumped to a 6-2 lead in the third set, but Cherokee battled back to within 12-11, then tied it at 16-16 on another kill and an ace by Powell.
East went on a 6-0 run to lead, 22-16, but Cherokee outscored the Lady ‘Canes, 5-1, to get back to 23-21, but East got the final two points to clinch the match, 25-21.
The Lady Chiefs had fallen into the loser’s bracket Monday, dropping a 3-0 match at Cocke County (25-19, 25-19, 25-18).
