SURGOINSVILLE – Ridgeview’s Lady Raptors utilized a strong third period to take charge in a 53-40 win over the home-standing Lady Eagles Monday at Surgoinsville Middle School.
Ridgeview held a slim 8-6 lead after one quarter of play, then both offenses opened up.
Both teams scored 14 in the second period. The Lady Raptors scored on six field goals, including two from three-point range; Jacie Begley hit three of her six field goals in the game, while Ava Jackson and Jordyn Sizemore combined to go 6-of-10 from the line for the Lady Eagles.
With Ridgeview holding a 22-20 lead, the Lady Raptors went on an 18-8 run in the third quarter to open up a 40-28 lead. Kenzie Bacon scored six points in the period, while teammates Josie Jenkins and Makynna Perry added threes.
The Lady Eagles couldn’t crack the Lady Raptors’ lead in the fourth.
Begley led all scorers with 17 points, while Sizemore added 10 and Jackson nine for SMS.
Kenzie Bacon led the Lady Raptors with 14. Kyleigh Bacon scored 13 and Jenkins added 10 for Ridgeview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.