ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville Middle School took on Unicoi County Middle Tuesday evening in Big 3 Conference play. The Warriors came away victorious, 30-12, in front of the homecoming crowd gathered at Joe Davis Field.
Drew Gibson received the opening kickoff and returned it to the Unicoi thirty seven. The drive looked promising with runs of 5 and 4 on first and second down. RMS would fumble a pitch on the third play giving the ball to the Devils.
Unicoi must have been using the same slippery ball, because they fumbled on the second play from scrimmage. Nick Matroni hit the ball carrier in the backfield and Lucas Jarnagin, with 7 tackles on the night, recovered.
With excellent field position, Rogersville would quickly capitalize starting at the Unicoi 45. RMS would only need two plays to put points on the scoreboard. From 34 yards out, Isacc Chandler found HL Charles for their first of two touchdown connections on the night. The 2 pt failed leaving the score at 6-0 for the home team.
UCMS shot themselves in the foot on their second possession. Fighting for extra yards, Unicoi’s tailback would get hit by Gibson for one of his; team high, 12 tackles on the night. The ball shot up in the air and Matroni would come out of the squadron with the ball.
Field position is crucial in middle school football! Starting from their own 33, RMS would march the distance remaining to add 8 more points to their resume. Kalija Sexton broke tackles and sprinted 67 yards for six more points on the drive! Charles would add 2 points on the following play.
Starting from their 45, Unicoi showed some heart and pushed the ball into RMS territory. The drive would eventually end like the two previous, a turnover. On third and long, Gideon Brown picked off the pass. Had it not been penalized, the interception would have produced points with Brown weaving in and out of defenders to the end zone.
After the penalty, RMS would try to put the game out of reach early. They couldn’t capitalize and eventually turned the ball over on an interception themselves.
The Devils continued to get stopped in the backfield by the defensive front of RMS. Unicoi would attempt to convert a 4th down try. On the play, Dylan Stolzenbach would sack the quarterback forcing a turnover on downs at the RMS 45.
With 2:01 remaining in the first half, the Warriors picked up the pace on offense. Logan Colbert would pick up 12 yards on first down before Chandler hit Sexton for another six. Chandler would call his own number on the two point conversion and converted for 2 more points. At the halftime buzzer, RMS led 22-0!
RMS held their annual homecoming celebrations at halftime. The extended time in the locker would not slow the swarming defense at all. Unicoi could only run 3 plays before turning the ball over on downs in their first possession of the second half.
Rogersville would break runs of 7, 5, and 3 while setting up the next air strike! On second and 12, Chandler heaved a deep ball to the back corner of the end zone. Charles would out leap his defender for the touchdown. Gibson drove a pile of defenders across the goal line for a successful 2 points.
Routine to the two previous games, RMS would put their starters on the shelf late in the third quarter with a lead of 30-0. Unicoi would find success against the youngsters and scored two late touchdowns.
In backup action, Kaitlyn Johnson, Austin Roberts, and Hunter Miracle would all record multiple tackles in the game. RMS will host Colonial Heights in their final home game of the season on Monday (Aug. 26) Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.