CHURCH HILL – Fittingly, Rogersville City School and Surgoinsville Middle School will meet in the finals of the TMSAA East Tennessee Area 3 boys basketball tournament Wednesday at Volunteer High School after each captured semifinal wins Monday night.
Rogersville City defeated Debusk, 47-21, and Surgoinsville bested Bulls Gap, 46-27.
The Warriors and Eagles will battle for the Area 3 championship at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Volunteer.
The top two seeds in the tournament, one-seed RCS (20-4) and two-seed SMS (21-2) split the season series, each recording a victory at home while the other was missing a top starter.
The Warriors beat the Logan Johnson-less Eagles on Nov. 21 at RCS, 39-37.
On Jan. 14, the Eagles won, 35-33, over RCS, which was without Zayden Hayes.
Both Johnson and Hayes should play in the rubber match Wednesday.
Monday’s boys games Rogersville City 47, Debusk 21
The Warriors jumped on the Braves and never let up, opening up their 10-3, first-quarter lead to 26-6 by halftime.
Colten McLain scored eight points in the first quarter to get the Warriors rolling. Loften Looney hit two threes in the second. Keaton Lawson hit threes in the second and third as six Warriors scored in the game.
Zayden Hayes scored eight points in the first three quarters. His final bucket put RCS ahead, 39-14, with :28 left in the third.
Jaxon Markham’s baskets in the fourth put RCS ahead, 41-16 and 47-21.
McLain led RCS with 12 points. Looney added 10 and Hayes eight. Garrett Smith finished with seven. Lawson had six on two threes.
Surgoinsville 46, Bulls Gap 27
The Eagles jumped out to an 18-2 lead and never looked back en route to their 46-27 victory Monday.
Surgoinsville overcame foul trouble to Logan Johnson and Roman Borghetti-Metz, who each picked up two fouls in the first four minutes of the game, as Nolan Amyx and Lucas Case picked up the slack in the first half.
Case scored five of Surgoinsville’s 10 points in the first quarter and had all of his 11 points in the first half, while Amyx poured in 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter, as the Eagles built a 30-13 halftime lead. The Bulldogs scored nine of the first-half points on threes – two by Thomas Prater and one by Bryce Elliott – all in the second quarter.
While the Bulldogs managed to slow the Eagles down in the third, holding them to five points, they could score only four themselves.
The fourth quarter pace was much the same, with SMS holding the ‘Dawgs off with an 11-10 advantage.
Besides 12 by Amyx and 11 by Case, SMS got 10 from Johnson and five by Jackson Clonce.
Elliott led Bulls Gap with 10. Colby Barton added seven and Prater six.
Saturday’s boys games Debusk 42, Nolachuckey 30 Rogersville City 44, McDonald 11
The Warriors jumped on the Hornets early, taking a 17-2 lead in the first and 30-4 advantage by halftime.
Colten McLain scored eight first-half points, while Zayden Hayes and Loften Looney added six apiece in the first 12 minutes.
Hayes nailed a three to start the second half and extend the lead to 33-4. Caden Lafollette’s layup with 1:24 left in the third gave RCS a 38-8 lead.
Hayes led RCS with 12. McLain and Looney added eight each.
Bulls Gap 28, Camp Creek 25
The Bulldogs held a slim lead throughout, keeping Camp Creek at bay throughout the game, holding on for a 28-25 win.
Camp Creek tied the game twice – at 2-2 in the first and 14-14 in the second – but the Bulldogs never relinquished the lead, otherwise.
Camp Creek pulled within one point once in the second quarter – 17-16 – and within 21-20 and 26-25 in the second half, but each time Bulls Gap pulled away.
Bryce Elliott scored 11, including two three-pointers, and Thomas Prater scored eight to lead the Bulldogs. Andres Moncier scored six.
Christian White led Camp Creek with 11.
Surgoinsville 46, Baileyton 18
The Eagles held Baileyton scoreless for the first 11:48 of the game, taking an 18-2 halftime lead and extending it to 35-11 heading into the fourth.
Jackson Clonce scored six, first-quarter points to lead the Eagles’ fast start. Nine different Eagles scored in the game, led by Dakota Reeves’ nine. Four Eagles scored six.
