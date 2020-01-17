BULLS GAP – The Surgoinsville Eagles spoiled Bulls Gap’s 8th Grade Night Monday with a 44-37 boys varsity win.
Eli Amyx was big for the visiting Eagles, hitting two 3-pointers to help SMS jump out to an 8-0 lead.
He added another two baskets, one his third three, as he scored 11 of the Eagles’ first 14 points in taking a 14-8 lead into the second period.
Amyx added another two baskets in the second quarter, including his fourth three-pointer of the game, as Surgoinsville took a 23-14 lead into halftime.
The Bulldogs were flat in the third and the Eagles took advantage, extending their lead to 15, 34-19 heading into the fourth.
The ‘Dawgs cut five points off the lead at the start of the final stanza as Bryce Elliott hit a three and Andres Moncier scored on a drive.
Elliott and Moncier each scored eight in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles, 18-10, to close the gap to seven, but were unable to get closer.
Amyx led all scorers with 23, including four 3-pointers and 5-of-8 from the foul line in the fourth. Logan Johnson added 14 for the Eagles.
Elliott, Moncier and Elisha Jones combined to score all of Bulls Gap’s 37 points. Elliott led with 15, including three 3-pointers. Jones scored 12, including two from beyond the arc, and Moncier scored 10, including 4-of-6 from the free throw line.
Girls game
Bulls Gap 40, Surgoinsville 17
Emma Houck scored 22 points to lead Bulls Gap over Surgoinsville, 40-17.
Playing without Anna Houck and Kasie Bowman, both out with sickness, the Lady Bulldogs fell behind 7-4 in the opening quarter, only to come roaring back with a 12-1 second period for a 16-8 halftime lead.
The Lady ‘Dawgs kept the pressure on in the second half, outscoring the Lady Eagles, 16-5, in the third as Houck scored 10 of her 22 points, and 8-4 in the fourth, as Houck scored another half-dozen.
Ariel Ferrell added 10 points for Bulls Gap.
Three players scored for Surgoinsville. Jacie Begley and Ava Jackson scored six apiece, while Isabella Byington added five.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.