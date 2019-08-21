The 2019 Bulls Gap Bulldogs include: (front row) Blake Newman, Hayden Hook, Carter Long, Mason Jones, Levi Bowlin, Christian Eldridge, Jason Carpenter, Noah Seals and Pierson Davidson; (second row) Thomas Prater, Jayden Brown, Mason Zimmerman, Chance Lewis, Casey Relford, Dylonn Allen, Dakota Newman, Christian McLamb and Jacob Alvis; (third row) Hannah Hook, Jonah White, Ashton Lowery, Mason Young, Dakota Helton, Jason Allen, Dakota Seals, Gavin Housewright and Andres Moncier. Not pictured: Colby Barton
