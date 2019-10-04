CHURCH HILL – The Church Hill – Mt. Carmel – Surgoinsville Recreation Department will have registration for basketball the Month of October, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.
The age brackets for basketball are 5-6 coed, 7-9 girls, 7-9 boys, 10-12 girls, and 10-12 boys. The fee to register is $20.00.
You can register at Church Hill City Hall or you can register online at www.churchhilltn.gov.
A child must be 5 before September 30, 2019 and a child must not turn 13 before September 30, 2019 to be eligible to play.
Please bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate when you register your child.
If you have any questions, call the recreation office at (423) 357-7010.
Below is the new schedule the recreation department will follow for registration for each sport:
Sport — Month
Outdoor Soccer – June
Football/Volleyball — August
Basketball – October
Baseball/Softball/T-Ball — February
