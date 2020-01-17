LEBANON, Va. — The Volunteer wrestling team captured a match over Union County Tuesday at Union County High School.
The Falcons beat the Bears, 54-27.
Here are the results:
Volunteer (VOLU) 54.0 Union (UNIO) 27.0
106: Evan Glass (VOLU) over Sam Padgett (UNIO) (Fall 0:00) 113: Bryce Ramey (UNIO) over Ben Tucker (VOLU) (Dec 4-2) 120: Jack Cannon (VOLU) over Hannah Dorton (UNIO) (Fall 0:00) 126: Andre Harless (VOLU) over Daniel Dickenson (UNIO) (Fall 0:00) 132: Charlie Sanders (VOLU) over (UNIO) (For.) 138: Andrew Locke (VOLU) over (UNIO) (For.) 145: Dylan Lane (UNIO) over (VOLU) (For.) 152: Shayden Crawford (VOLU) over (UNIO) (For.) 160: Jacob Gladson (VOLU) over (UNIO) (For.) 170: John Satterfield (UNIO) over (VOLU) (For.) 182: Trey Smith (UNIO) over (VOLU) (For.) 195: Alexander Tucker (VOLU) over Jacob Phillips (UNIO) (Fall 0:00) 220: Mason Polier (UNIO) over (VOLU) (For.) 285: Ethan Rimer (VOLU) over Bryce Guerrant (UNIO) (Fall 0:00)
