CHURCH HILL – Volunteer senior Alli Chandler signed a letter of intent Thursday to continue her softball career at Walters State.
During a signing ceremony last week at Volunteer High School, Chandler said she chose Walters State for a couple of reasons.
“They have a really impressive program and I wanted to stay close to home so that my family and friends could still support me,” Chandler said.
“She’s going to further her education and play for one of the top junior colleges in the country,” said Volunteer softball coach Jackie Strickler. “They go to the national tournaments. They’ve been there. That’s an elite program. But Alli’s an elite player.
“I can honestly say in the 20 years I’ve coached here, she’s probably in the top three of hitters. She’s a natural hitter,” said Strickler.
Walters State assistant coach Mitch Taylor pointed out Chandler’s talent is not limited to batting.
“We’re expecting her to come in and help us with our pitching and also possibly play some third base,” Taylor said. “She’s a good athlete and we feel like she may come in freshman year and contribute because we’re in need of pitching and third base. We look forward to having her.”
Taylor said Chandler’s strengths that stood out were “her defense. Her glove’s good and her pitching. She’s got some good velocity on the ball. I know she throws the rising ball and that’s a tough pitch to hit. And she can hit a little bit. Right now, our biggest need is pitching, so we hope she’s going to be able to come here and contribute.”
Chandler has played softball “since I was seven. I play travel ball in the summer and fall every year. I’ve pitched since I was 10 years old.”
Chandler will be Volunteer’s number-one pitcher again this spring, her senior season and first one in a while she’s been injury-free.
“I’m back to healthy now,” Chandler said. “I’m good, no injuries. My eighth grade year, I tore my MCL and had bone bruises, so I was out. My freshman year, I broke my foot, so I was out pretty much that whole year.”
The injury early in her freshman season was a freak one.
“I was covering home for a play at the plate and the catcher tossed it to me. The person running from third to home slid and she slid into my foot and it broke,” Chandler said.
“She had some knee issues her next couple of seasons,” Strickler said. “This is really her first year of being fully-healthy. She’s really healthy this year and it shows in her pitching and her hitting.”
“I’m back healthy,” Chandler said. “Everything’s good, I’m good to play. Arm’s good.”
“This is the first year she’s been totally healthy, so we’re looking for big things from her on the mound as well as hitting,” Strickler said. “She’s been a joy to coach. Walters State is getting a good one.”
Chandler cited former Volunteer standout pitcher Morgan Marshall as an influential person in her life.
“I’ve always looked up to her as a pitcher. She’s worked with me and stuff. And now she’s actually helping us out, so I look forward to that,” Chandler said.
“She’s always been a pleasure to work with,” Strickler said of Chandler. “She’s always been one of the top two or three kids I’ve ever coached in 20 years in hitting. Last year we had to plug her in at third base because that’s where we were getting hurt and we had an awesome year.
“That’s a trifecta right there,” Strickler said of Chandler’s ability to pitch, hit and play defense well. “It’s really hard because a lot of time a pitcher puts so much time into their pitching and it leaves the other parts lacking.
“But it’s not like that with Alli. She can hit the home run and in the pressure situation, you want her there. You want that bat in her hands. Pressure doesn’t bother her. She’s been all-conference for all three years,” he said.
“She’s just a joy. She comes from a great family and that helps out tremendously. She’s just one in a million. You love to see them go on, but you also hate to lose them. She’s just a great kid,” Strickler said.
College coaches took notice of Chandler’s pitching during travel ball competition.
“It was funny this past summer,” Strickler said. “I go up and watch them play and these college coaches are in my ear, ‘Hey, she played for you, blah-blah-blah.’ She picked a good choice. Walters State is a good school. They have a really good softball program.”
Walters State is coming off a 35-19 season in 2018-19 under head coach Larry Sauceman.
In 22 seasons at WSCC, Larry Sauceman has compiled a 907-335 record and has coached 11 All-Americans and many others that were named to the All-TCCAA teams and All-NJCAA Academic All-American Teams. He has also coached countless players who went on to play at four-year schools at all levels of NCAA and NAIA.
“Coach Sauceman does an awesome job down there. I used to play slow-pitch against Sauceman and the principal, Mr. (Bobby) Wines. Those three teams we played on were probably the top three in this area. That’s how we got to know Coach Sauceman,” Strickler said.
Chandler will likely transfer to a four-year school after Walters State to continue playing softball.
“I’m still deciding, but I think I will go farther with it,” Chandler said.
“She had several four-year colleges talk to her, so I don’t think it will be a problem,” Strickler added.
“She’s one in a million. This makes the second one this year that has signed (after Myrtle Lawson signed recently with Montreat). “Alli has had several, several offers.”
“She came down an did a workout with us and visited with us,” Taylor recalled. “I know she takes pitching lessons from Mike Marshall. I’m familiar with him and his daughter, Morgan, who we recruited. We feel we’re getting not just a good softball player, but an athlete. That’s kind of what we look for. We expect her to come in and contribute right out of the gate.”
Taylor said Chandler’s skill set should play well at the college level.
“I believe it can. It all depends on if she comes in and works at it. Toughness is a lot of it. So, we’ll see how tough she is, if she can handle the classes and the practices every day and the travel. It’s a little more demanding than high school. We’ll see how she handles the transition from high school to college. The workload in the classroom and staying up with it is huge,” Taylor said.
Chandler’s coach at Rogersville Middle School has no doubt she can handle the challenge.
“She’s a great athlete, probably one of the best athletes I coached in the 20 years I was there – attitude, abilities to play any position on the field, great kid,” said Deb Morris. “She can play shortstop, she can play outfield, she can pitch. Anywhere. She could do anything, a very talented young lady.
“Walters State is lucky to get her. She could go anywhere she wants to if she works hard enough. And she will. She can go anywhere she wants to play. I love the child. She’s a wonderful kid,” said Morris.
“She is getting one of the best opportunities,” Volunteer Athletic Director Jim Whalen told those in attendance. “Alli has taken care of stuff in the classroom and on the field. She’s going to a great school. We have people down there playing for Coach Sauceman and Coach Taylor. I’ve seen them play probably two dozen games. It’s a great facility. We’re very proud of Alli.”
Chandler intends to study physical therapy in school.
“I’ll either be a physical therapist’s assistant or go on and be an actual physical therapist and work in a hospital or a setting like that,” said Chandler, who said she became interested in that field “when I broke my foot and injured my knee. I spent a lot of time in physical therapy and it interested me. I thought everything was cool. That’s how I got the interest in it. If someone’s injured, I want to help them get better so that they can play again.”
Chandler added she would be also interested in coaching one day.
“I would hope to be an inspiration to other little girls,” she said.
As her time at Volunteer winds down, Chandler said when she looks back on her four years at the school, softball memories would be prominent.
“I’ll definitely remember all of our games and practices and stuff like that, spending time with the girls and working our butts off to try to get better,” she said.
Chandler has one more season to build those memories before moving on to Walters State.
“I definitely want us to work hard,” she said. “Whether we win or not, as long as we work hard and do our best on the field, I’ll be happy with that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.