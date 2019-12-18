MORRISTOWN –Volunteer’s Lady Falcons were unable to overcome a dreadful start in a 60-35 loss at Morristown East Monday night.
Volunteer took nearly six minutes to score its first basket, a three by Kenady Knittel with 2:08 left in the quarter that finally stopped the Lady Hurricanes’ 13-0 run to start the game.
Things didn’t improve much in the second quarter as East increased its 15-5 first quarter-lead to 27-5 after a 10-0 run to start the second period.
“We started off slow,” Lady Falcons coach Tyrone Smith said. “We had no energy. We had 14 turnovers in the first half. We were just throwing the ball away.”
By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, East held a 34-10 lead. The Lady ‘Canes increased their lead to 46-12 on Devasia Kyle’s put-back with 2:10 to go in the third.
The Lady Falcons showed some life late in the quarter. Aliyah Crawley and Kendra Huff each converted steals into layups and Knittel scored twice as Volunteer ended the period on an 8-0 run.
Crawley made it 10-0 on a drive to start the fourth quarter, cutting the East lead to 46-22. East answered with a 7-0 run, however, to regain command of the game. Volunteer didn’t roll over, however, and finished on a 11-7 advantage as Huff scored seven points.
East’s Finley Surber led all scorers with 20. Kyle added 15.
Knittel led Volunteer with 10. Crawley and Huff scored nine each.
“We’re hitting a little slump right now,” Smith said. “We’ll figure it out. It happens. It’s a long season.”
Volunteer, which hosted West Greene Tuesday, was slated to host Dobyns-Bennett Thursday and then will play three games in the Big H BBQ Christmas Classic at Cherokee – two on Thursday and one on Friday.
“I want to go 3-0,” Smith said. “I want to finish on a high note before we come back from break.
“At the break, it’s critical, because you’ve got conference play. You play everybody again. That’s the good thing about basketball: you schedule everybody twice. So, we’ll see them again.”
The Lady Falcons will also get some rest.
“We play six games this week,” Smith said. “Rest is good. Honestly, it may be that. We may be banged up. I don’t know. But at the end of the day, we’ll figure it out and keep it moving.”
