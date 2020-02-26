BRISTOL – Two former Cherokee softball aces squared off Sunday and figured in both games when King University split a double-header with Milligan College in women’s college softball.
The Buffaloes scored four runs in the first inning of game one, taking the contest 4-2. Erin Forgety (Cherokee Class of ‘18) pitched 2.1 innings and struck out three to earn the save in the opener.
The Tornado took game two 1-0 for the split as Emma Hughes (Cherokee Class of ‘16) beat Forgety in a pitchers’ duel. Hughes struck out five in seven innings pitched for the shutout victory. Forgety allowed just one run in six innings in taking the loss.
GAME 1
FINAL SCORE: Milligan 4, King 2; King 1, Milligan 0
LOCATION: King Softball Field; Bristol, Tenn.
RECORDS: King 5-5; Milligan 1-1
KING HIGHLIGHTS
· Bailey Deason ripped her first career home run in game one.
· In game two, Meagan Puckett laced her first career home run.
· Deason, Casey Gilbert and Azlee Sells all had two hits on the day.
GAME 1 HIGHLIGHTS
· Milligan took advantage of a pair of Tornado miscues in the first inning as the score four runs.
· Lainey Mays drove in the first run with a single before a run-scoring single from Karsten Miller capped the inning.
· King threatened with a pair of runners in the third and fourth innings, but couldn’t push a run across.
· Chelsea Sams started the fifth inning with a double and later scored on Deason’s home run to left field.
· King then loaded the bases, but couldn’t get a hit as the Buffaloes held their lead at 4-2.
· The Tornado loaded the bases again in the sixth inning, but again, Milligan got out of the inning to keep the lead.
· Puckett worked a leadoff walk in the seventh, but that was it for the Tornado as Milligan took the game 4-2.
OF RECORD
Winning Pitcher: Lanie Mays (1-0) 4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO
Losing Pitcher: Nikole Counts (0-2) 7.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 8 SO
Save: Erin Forgety (1) 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO
GAME 2 GAME TWO HIGHLIGHTS· Each team had a baserunner in the first inning, but each was thrown out trying to steal second to end the inning.
· A Sydney Bailey double and Sells infield single put two runners on in the second, but Fogerty, the Milligan pitcher got out of the inning.
· Puckett struck for the Tornado in the fourth inning when she ripped a home run to center field, giving King the 1-0 lead.
· Milligan had two baserunners in the fourth inning and one each in the fifth and sixth innings, but Emma Hughes got out of each inning.
· Hughes looked to close out the game in the seventh, but Milligan put runners on second and third with one out, following a leadoff double
· The Buffaloes popped up a bunt before Hughes got a strikeout to give King the 1-0 victory.
OF RECORD
Winning Pitcher: Emma Hughes (2-2) 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO
Losing Pitcher: Erin Forgety (0-1) 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO
FOR THE FOES
· Mays and Miller drove in runs for Milligan while their eight hits came from eight different players.
