Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.