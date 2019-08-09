FALL BRANCH – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is partnering with a private landowner in Washington County to host a free, youth-only dove hunt in memorial of Carl Cox, a longtime farmer who provided hunting opportunities to many new and youth hunters over the years.
On Saturday, Sept. 7 at the farm of Allen and Casey Cox in Fall Branch, youth hunters ages 10-16 are invited to participate in a free dove hunt. Each youth hunter must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult age 21 or older.
Youth hunters ages 13-16 must possess appropriate hunting licenses and a Migratory Bird Permit. All youth hunters are also required to possess proof of successful completion of a hunter education course or possess an Apprentice Hunting License (Type 012).
Only 40 slots are available and the deadline to register is Wed., August 21. To register a youth hunter, call TWRA Information Specialist Matt Cameron at 423-522-2473 or send an email to Matthew.Cameron@tn.gov. Leave a message with the youth hunter’s name, age, T-shirt size and a callback number if there is no answer.
All registered hunters and mentors will meet at 1 p.m. for safety instructions, a free lunch and skeet shooting before heading out to the dove fields around 4 p.m. TWRA will provide free ammunition for skeet shooting however hunters should bring their own ammunition for the hunt.
Directions: Travel south on Hwy 93 from Kingsport and turn left on Coxes Springs Rd. Registration will be at the barn on the left at: 240 Coxes Springs Rd. Fall Branch, Tennessee 37656.
