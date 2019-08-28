KNOXVILLE – Volunteer fell in its season-opening contest at Division II Christian Academy of Knoxville, 36-13, despite a strong performance by Peyton Derrick.
Derrick, who finished with 174 all-purpose yards, scored both of Volunteer’s touchdowns.
Derrick caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Falcons quarterback Garrison Barrett on Volunteer’s first possession of the game.
Derrick, a 5-8 senior running back who also returns kicks, is a player Falcons head coach Justin Pressley will be counting on quite a bit this season.
“We’re going to do a lot of stuff with him with the football,” Pressley said. “He’s very reliable. He can catch the football and he can run the football. We’re going to move him around a lot.”
Derrick later caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Eli Dorton, last year’s Falcons starting quarterback.
Quinn Brooks and Clay Snapp were standouts on the Volunteer defense. Brooks led the unit with nine tackles, while Snapp registered eight, including two for losses.
The Falcons open their home slate this Friday when Sullivan Central comes calling. The Cougars are smarting after blowing a 28-8 halftime lead to Sullivan North, which rallied with 28 second-half points to upset Central, 36-28.
