ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Lady Chiefs bowling team is headed back to the State Girls Bowling Tournament for the fourth year in a row after beating Sevier County in the sectional Saturday at East End Lanes in Rogersville.
“Considering this is four years in a row, it’s really surreal,” said senior Shelbie Garrison, who has qualified each year as an individual and with the team. “It’s a great feeling. I couldn’t be happier ending my season this way. All four years I’ve gotten to go as an individual and with my team.”
The State Girls Bowling Tournament is held annually at Smyrna Bowling Center in Smyrna, Tenn. and begins with individual competition Thursday. Team competition begins Friday and concludes Saturday.
In the berth-clinching sectional win Saturday, Garrison and Alyssa Haun won all three of their head-to-head matches against the Smoky Bearettes, as Cherokee won the match, 22.5 to 4.5.
“I came in this match pretty confident that the girls would take care of business and they took care of business,” said Cherokee bowling coach Brad Whitson. “They beat them pretty handily.
“Now it was a tough game, because there were no blow-aways,” Whitson added. “Sevier County really put up a fight. The score doesn’t show it. But I don’t think we won any games by over 20 pins.
“They were all close,” added Cherokee girls coach Tara Cuthrell. “Their coach said that was their highest total pins all season long that they bowled against us, which is the time to do it.
“Thankfully, we came out and bowled just a little bit better,” Cuthrell said.
“I challenged the girls today and they went beyond my expectations,” Whitson said. “From just a mental standpoint, you’re going to have nerves. They were nervous the third game.
“But they overcame it and pulled through. It looked like we were going to lose all the games the third game, but they pulled through and we lost just one,” Whitson said.
Cherokee led, 6.5 to 1.5, after the first game, winning four head-to-head games (Garrison, Haun, Shelby Cuthrell, Autumn Large), losing one and tying one (Laura Andrews), and picking up two points for total pin fall advantage, 993-878.
In the second game, Cherokee won four of the head-to-heads (Garrison, Haun, Andrews and Hannah Bledsoe) and got two points for pin total, 903-851, to take a 12.5 to 3.5 lead into the final game.
Although the head-to-head match-ups were tight in Game 3, Cherokee took five of them (Garrison, Haun, Andrews, Large and Bledsoe), picking up the Game 3 pair of points for pin advantage (922 to 830) and the three bonus points for match pin total advantage, 2,818 to 2,559.
“I’m extremely proud of them – undefeated and undefeated in our house for three years,” said coach Cuthrell. “I can’t be more proud of them.
“They came together and played as a team today, which means a lot,” she added. “They didn’t have any ‘I’s’ and they were cheering each other on. Somebody would get a gutter ball or miss a spare and they would cheer them up.
“I was proud of our boys coming out today to cheer on the girls. It means a lot to them because bowling is such a mental game. If they’re getting down and somebody is lifting you up, it means a lot to them,” Cuthrell said.
Whitson likes his team’s chances this year in the state because of Cherokee’s depth.
“I’m going to change my goals up,” he said. “I’ve always said I want to just get to the next round with them. But with this set of girls, we have a chance of winning it all. We really, honestly do.
“This is the best bunch of girls that I’ve coached, ever. They’re coming together as a team. I’ve got six excellent bowlers that can bowl a 220 at any time. We have a good chance, the best chance we’ve ever had,” Whitson said, explaining why depth is so important in team bowling.
“If you’ve got six good bowlers, it’s hard for one or two of them to think, ‘I’m better than the rest of them. I’m going to do this.’ But like I told them, one bowler can’t beat six. One bowler can’t even beat two bowlers,” he said.
“It takes everybody. You can’t have one person trying to beat everybody. It takes six,” he said.
Garrison said the environment is what stands out as the biggest difference in the state bowling tournament.
“State is definitely a different atmosphere from what you would expect in a regular high school match or even in some individual tournaments that some bowlers go to,” she said. “There’s a lot more pressure, not only to represent yourself if you go as an individual, but for your team.
“You want to make a good impression on people. You want to do the best you can for yourself, your school and for your team. It’s a lot more pressure. There’s a lot more energy that you feel down there. It’s sort of like a more giddy feeling,” Garrison said.
Garrison said the experience of competing in the state already helps – some.
“You have a better idea of how to prepare, what to look out for, what to do and not do in terms of talking to people and keeping to yourself in certain ways. It definitely helps to re-adjust but you never really get used to the feeling. It’s different every time,” she said.
“I think I’ve learned to control my balance better, which is an important part of bowling,” Garrison said of her most important, physical adjustment. The mental adjustment can be at least as challenging.
“Mental balance is personally one of my weak points,” Garrison said. “Your mental game is a huge part of bowling. You get sort of the environment we had today – loud people. If you’re not used to that, that can get in your head and that can distract you and can bring a lot of pressure on you and you can end up not doing your best.
“If you start throwing some bad shots, you start getting into your own head and you’re like, ‘maybe I need to do this, maybe I need to do that.’ I think that’s where I sort of lucked out in my game, because my father, John Garrison, he is my coach in all aspects of bowling and what I do,” she said
“So, I’m always able to talk to him and he’s able to tone back some of my nervousness and guide me back into the direction of ‘you’re doing okay, you’re just leaving some bad marks. Don’t make such dramatic adjustment, but do this instead.’ You can get in your head and mess yourself up more than anything else,” Garrison said.
Her Cherokee teammates will also have coaches Whitson, Garrison and Cuthrell to talk them down if they get too nervous.
“We’ve just got to settle our nerves,” Cuthrell said. “We’ve got three that have never been down there before. It’s a totally different world down there.”
The other main adjustment to bowling at Smyrna Bowling Center is the different oil pattern on the lanes, although Whitson said the adjustment won’t be as much this year.
“It’s really not that different than what we’ve bowled on,” Whitson said. “It’s two foot longer. I’ve already got it. That’s what we’ll be bowling on Monday and Tuesday in practice.
“The girls should be used to it. We’ve been bowling on something very similar all year. That’s what we bowled on today. And it was just two foot shorter,” Whitson said.
Bowlers who feature versatile styles have less difficulty adjusting to various oil patterns, Garrison said.
“The bowlers who have a more diverse arsenal and have different bowling balls which are suited for certain positions have less problems,” Garrison said.
“You can have shorter patterns, longer oil patterns, ones that have a thicker concentration outside as opposed to having a thicker concentration inside, and some of these bowlers who only have one ball have a harder time adjusting to those conditions,” she said.
“But if you know how to adjust, it absolutely helps in your game. I’ve thankfully gotten the chance to go out on two sports shot patterns, which is what professional bowlers see a lot more often. I’ve gotten to have that experience and I have gotten to understand and get a feel for different oil concentrations and how to handle them better,” Garrison said.
There’s another adjustment when going from team bowling to individual competition, which Garrison will be doing Thursday.
“You get so used to that combined energy (with team bowling),” Garrison said. “(Saturday), I shot really well. I haven’t shot this well in a long time. It definitely helps to have their energies there, but you get so dependent on having that energy, that whenever you come as an individual and they’re not up on the lane with you and you’re not seeing them throwing good shots and you’re not feeding off their good energy, it can sort of hurt you.”
Coach Cuthrell isn’t worried about Garrison making the necessary adjustments.
“I think she’s got a good chance of winning it all for individuals,” Cuthrell said. “If she comes up and shows up, I think she’s got a really good chance of winning.”
