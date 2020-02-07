Rogersville Razors holding tryouts

ROGERSVILLE – The Rogersville Razors girls travel basketball team will hold tryouts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Cherokee High School. It is open to girls in grades 3rd through 9th. For more information, contact Tena Goins at 423-754-2774.

