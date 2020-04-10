2020 Surgoinsville Middle School softball team

The 2020 Surgoinsville Middle School softball team includes: (front row) Azia Cook, Aerowyn Logsdon, Kassidy Bledsoe and Jordan Colley; (back row) coach Brenda Miller, Tiffany Nelson, Natalee Case, Kadence Price, Karleena Miller, Jacie Begley, Courtney Bellamy and coach Brian Fletcher.

 Photo by Jim Beller