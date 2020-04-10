BRISTOL – Emma Hughes was among the nine King University softball team members to be named to Conference Carolinas All Conference team.
The King University softball season was cut short due to the national pandemic of COVID-19. Conference Carolinas announced their all-conference team, comprised of seniors from each member school as the Tornado had nine seniors named to the team.
Hughes was off to a great start to the season, earning Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week three times in the first seven weeks.
In her final start of the season the Rogersville native and Cherokee graduate tossed her league-leading second shutout of the season as the Tornado defeated Carson-Newman University 3-0.
Her six wins ranked second in the conference while she ranked third with an ERA of 1.70 and fourth with a .224 batting average against in 61 and two-thirds innings.
Hughes was selected second team all-conference as a freshman. She owns a career ERA of 5.08 in 420 and one-thirds innings. She went 39-23 with one career save while tossing 33 complete games and striking out 305 batters.
Hughes also tossed the third no-hitter in program history, coming in 2019 in a win over Milligan College.
Also named to the 2020 All Conference team were Raven Allender, Hattie Campbell, Bailey Deason, Casey Gilbert, Becca Gold, Leslie Odom, Danielle Parks and Kaylee Rowland.
