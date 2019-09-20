CHURCH HILL – Now in Jim Ailshie’s fourth season, Volunteer is establishing a strong cross country program with talented veterans and promising underclassmen.
“We have quite a number of folks who are returning,” said Ailshie. “For the boys, I have five seniors, many of whom have been with the program in the entirety of their time at Volunteer High School.
“Luke Winegar started out as a freshman and the first 5K that he ever ran was 35 minutes. In four years, last year he ran approximately 19:20 and we anticipate him running even faster this year. He just stuck with it.
“It just shows that if you’re determined and you’ve got a good work ethic and if you want to be good that it can happen. He just put the time in and has been rewarded for it,” Ailshie said.
“Another runner who has been our number one runner the last couple years is Rylan Green. Rylan is a baseball player and he also runs cross country. He started as a sophomore. He’s had a really good summer and early part of the fall and really good season. So those, as of right now, are our top two runners,” Ailshie said.
“Preston Dingus has been running well. He’s been with us off and on for four years. He should be in our top five. He’s had health issues and injury problems in the past. If he can get through the whole season healthy he should have a good season,” Ailshie said.
“The other two seniors who have been with us are Logan Ferguson and Ty Burnette. They’ve been kind of dealing with some nagging injuries, but both have been in our top five in the past. If they can get healthy again, we hope they can continue to be on that varsity-level team and run well for us this season,” Ailshie said.
“Another runner who has been in our top five is Nathan Michalik. He’s an incredible kid. He’s the school record-holder in the pole vault at 11-6. He was 12th out of 25 in Northeast Tennessee in the decathlon,” he said.
“He’s a junior now and has been running cross country. It’s not really his thing but he puts in the work. He’s a high hurdler. He’s just trying to help the team and be a part of what we’re about. He’ll probably be our fifth man off and on during the season. Nathan has a great work ethic and he’s great to have around,” said Ailshie.
“Sophomore-wise, we’ve got a couple of guys returning, Caleb Green and Dakota Caldwell. Dakota cracked our varsity team a couple times last season. Those guys continue to work hard and get better,” he said.
“We’ve got a number of individuals who have come out for the boys freshmen group this year. Evan Glass ran really, really strong the first meet. He ran about 20 minutes. He was our third man and has been running really, really well,” Ailshie said.
“A couple of others that are freshmen are Charlie Wilson and Andrew Dickerson. They ran varsity last week and ran really well and ran under 23 minutes. Andrew’s never run cross country before. They’ve shown a lot of potential,” the coach said.
“Then we’ve got Jack Cannon, who’s run varsity. He’s running very well. I don’t think he’s run cross country in the past. Cayden Cox just came out. He was Church Hill Middle School’s top cross country runner last season. We also have one out of Surgoinsville Middle School, Joseph Voight. Ethan Council is another new runner who has joined the team. We’ve got about six or seven freshmen.
“If they continue to work the next three or four years, we’ll be right in the mix of things. I’ve got another guy who’s coming out for cross country for the first time, Christopher Strickland. Christopher was one of our top 400/800 runners last track season. He’ll be a junior this year. I would anticipate he’s got a good opportunity to be in our top seven, Ailshie said.
The coach thinks the Volunteer cross country program has developed a strong foundation going forward.
“Considering that we finished sixth at Run for the Hills, that was our best finish ever at that meet, and potentially one of our top five runners didn’t run, that shows that we’ve got a good mix of kids that could do quite well over the next several years,” Ailshie said.
The girls team has talent, but many have also been participating in other sports. “Elise McKinney plays volleyball but also participates in cross country. She ran last year. Also a returning runner is Celine McNally. She’ll be a junior. She’s stayed with it. She’s primarily a runner, so she just runs cross country and track. She runs year-round and she’s done well,” he said.
“Also returning is going to be Rachel Michalik. She had some injuries a couple years ago and took a year off. She’ll be back. Megan Christian is playing soccer and she ran her first cross country meet (at Run for the Hills) and was our first-place finisher,” Ailshie said.
“Other soccer players, Sara Winegar and Sydney Hamilton, have been playing soccer more than running cross country, but they’ve been helping us out little bit on the weekends. Sydney was an all-state finisher in cross country in middle school. She’s got a lot of potential,” he said.
Some young runners should help the team down the road and maybe sooner.
“We’ve got a couple others who are out for the first time, Bethany Wade and Sydney Wilmoth. Julia Chambers is back. She’s a sophomore. She was our fifth team-finisher at Run for the Hills,” Ailshie said.
There is no shortage of competition in the Big 7.
“Two out of the top five girls runners in the country are in the same conference – Jenna Hutchins from Science Hill and Sasha Neglia at Dobyns-Bennett,” Ailshie said. “That’s how competitive cross country is in our area.
“And probably three out of the top 10 teams in the entire state are in the Big 7 Conference — Dobyns-Bennett, Daniel Boone and Science Hill,” he said. “So it’s very competitive.
“The way we look at it is we’re going against Crockett, Tennessee High and some of the others, even though we will race the others, as well,” Ailshie said. “We try to race within the race and try to beat some of the teams that are comparable to where we’re at.
“The girls have a lot of talent. We’ll just see how things move forward through this cross country season,” he said.
