Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.