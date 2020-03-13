ROGERSVILLE – Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie likes his 2020 track team’s potential, so he really liked how they started the 2020 season at a 10-team meet Tuesday in the rain at Cherokee.
“That was a real confidence-builder,” Ailshie said Wednesday after the Falcons won both the boys and girls meets. “We announced it throughout the school this morning. I’ve had a lot of folks who have congratulated our track athletes, as well as myself.”
Ailshie, who has had athletes qualify for the state track meet in Murfreesboro in each of his first three years at the Volunteer helm, said “This is the fourth year that I’ve been at Volunteer and it’s probably my most well-rounded track team, both on the boys and girls sides.”
The Falcons showed that at Tuesday’s meet. The Volunteer girls team (191 points) more than doubled the point total of runner-up Cherokee (79), while the Falcon boys (184) won by a comfortable margin, as well, with the Chief boys (117) finishing closest.
Volunteer’s Megan Christian, who signed with Milligan College the next morning (see p. B1), won two individual events: the 200 (28.77) and 400 (1:04.49), as did super junior, Ashley Salyers: the 100 (13.53) and triple jump (32-08).
For the boys, Falcon juniors James Strickland and Dane Dykes won two events each. Strickland, who could be a break-out star this season, won the 100 (11.82) and the long jump (19-03). Dykes won both throwing events, reaching 41-00.5 in the shot put and 109-11 in the discus.
“Dane Dykes is quite a story,” Ailshie said. “He was a football player that, due to an injury, wasn’t able to continue to play. He’s come out for the discus and the shot put. Last night, he won both events as a junior. It’s just a great story. I’m so happy for Dane and the success he had at his first meet last night.
“He’s another guy who’s got a chance, if he gets the technique down, to qualify for the state,” said Ailshie, who repeated of Volunteer’s opening-meet performance, “It’s a good confidence-builder.”
“We can run against Dobyns-Bennett. We can run against Science Hill. We can run against Hardin Valley. We can run against Oak Ridge. We’ve got the talent. We’ve just got to steer ‘em in the right direction and, hopefully, we can have a lot of success and get some folks down to Murfreesboro,” Ailshie said.
On the Cherokee side, Austin Kirkpatrick, who signed with Murray State last month, started his senior season by cruising to two first-place finishes: in the 400 (53.88) and 800 (2:07.46).
Three Cherokee freshmen raised some eyebrows: Landry Russell won the girls 3200 (12:46.90), Amelia Metz won girls discus (102-10) and Preston McNally won boys 200 (23.88).
Here are the results from Tuesday’s meet:
Team Scores
Women
1) Volunteer 191 2) West Greene 118 3) Cherokee 79 4) Happy Valley 48 5) Claiborne 38 6) J. Frank White Academy 25 7) Providence Academy 20 8) Chuckey-Doak 13 9) Cumberland Gap 12 10) Grainger 5
Men
1) Volunteer 184 2) West Greene 129 3) Cherokee 117 4) Cumberland Gap 41 5) Providence Academy 40 6) Happy Valley 37 7) Chuckey-Doak 24 8) J. Frank White Academy 17 9) Claiborne 11 10) Grainger 1
PLACE-ATHLETE-GRADE-SCHOOL-TIME/DISTANCE-POINTS
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1 Salyers, Ashley 11 Volunteer 13.53 6 10
2 Johnson, Taliah 9 Chuckey-Doak 13.92 1 8
3 Christian, Emily 10 Volunteer 13.95 6 6
4 Ricker, Christiana 11 West Greene 14.36 5 5
5 Hamilton, Savanna 11 Volunteer 14.40 6 4
6 Spence, Olivia 9 Cherokee 14.57 5 3
7 Marion, Madison 11 Chuckey-Doak 14.92 5 2
8 Smith, Micah 9 Volunteer x14.96 6
9 Caldwell, Aubrie 12 Happy Valley 15.03 5 1
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1 Christian, Megan 12 Volunteer 28.77 5 10
2 Salyers, Ashley 11 Volunteer 29.01 5 8
3 Spence, Olivia 9 Cherokee 29.79 5 6
4 Hamilton, Savanna 11 Volunteer 30.89 5 5
5 Smith, Micah 9 Volunteer x31.53 5
6 Grevelle, Lauren 11 Volunteer x32.19 1
7 Sutton, Mia 10 Cumberland Gap 32.62 4 4
8 Cutshall, Shalynn 9 West Greene 33.23 1 3
9 Goins, Brianna 9 Cumberland Gap 33.39 4 2
10 Mayfield, Abbie 9 Cumberland Gap 34.91 3 1
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1 Christian, Megan 12 Volunteer 1:04.49 10
2 Castle, Taylor 9 Volunteer 1:08.07 8
3 Posey, Anna 12 J. Frank White 1:20.66 6
4 Stubblefield, Lilly 10 J. Frank White 1:22.82 5
Girls 800 Meter Run
1 Tuell, Ashley 10 Providence Acad 2:40.09 10
2 Price, Neyla 9 Cherokee 2:48.90 8
3 McKinney, Elise 10 Volunteer 2:55.27 6
4 Hamilton, Sydney 9 Volunteer 3:01.34 5
5 Antrican, Atley 9 Cherokee 3:06.00 4
6 Merrell, Marci 10 Chuckey-Doak 3:20.04 3
7 Jones, Megan 10 West Greene 3:29.63 2
8 Turley, Lillian 11 J. Frank White 3:43.11 1
9 Melton, Elizabeth 11 J. Frank White 3:46.17
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1 Tuell, Ashley 10 Providence Acad 5:40.47 10
2 McNally, Celine 11 Volunteer 6:14.03 8
3 Hamilton, Sydney 9 Volunteer 6:53.05 6
4 Arnold, Chelsea 12 Happy Valley 7:45.39 5
5 Turley, Lillian 11 J. Frank White 7:49.00 4
6 Melton, Elizabeth 11 J. Frank White 8:02.87 3
7 Sexson, Ashley 10 Claiborne 8:46.99 2
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1 Russell, Landry 9 Cherokee 12:46.90 10
2 McNally, Celine 11 Volunteer 14:28.19 8
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1 Jones, Trinity 12 Claiborne 19.01 2 10
2 Winegar, Sara 9 Volunteer 19.25 1 8
3 Hatfield, Tabitha 12 Claiborne 21.12 2 6
4 Jno-Baptiste, Chenoa 11 West Greene 21.95 2 5
5 Summerton, Alainna 9 Volunteer 23.09 1 4
6 Jno-Baptiste, Jordan 9 West Greene 25.89 1 3
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1 King, Abbey 11 West Greene 51.38 10
2 Christian, Emily 10 Volunteer 54.51 8
3 Winegar, Sara 9 Volunteer 58.01 6
4 Jno-Baptiste, Chenoa 11 West Greene 1:03.58 5
5 Jno-Baptiste, Jordan 9 West Greene 1:06.75 4
6 Summerton, Alainna 9 Volunteer 1:13.55 3
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1 Volunteer ‘A’ 54.39 10
2 West Greene ‘A’ 56.79 8
3 Happy Valley ‘A’ 59.53 6
4 Cumberland Gap ‘A’ 1:02.22 5
5 Claiborne ‘A’ 1:02.81 4
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
1 West Greene ‘A’ 2:02.76 10
2 Volunteer ‘A’ 2:33.58 8
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1 Volunteer ‘A’ 4:50.93 10
2 Cherokee ‘A’ 5:09.79 8
3 J. Frank White Academy ‘A’ 6:15.23 6
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1 Happy Valley ‘A’ 13:23.45 10
2 Volunteer ‘A’ 15:51.01 8
Girls High Jump
1 King, Abbey 11 West Greene 5-00.00 1.52m 10
2 Kells, Haley 11 West Greene 4-08.00 1.42m 8
3 Hinkle, Macy 9 West Greene xJ4-04.00 1.32m
4 McPherson, Emily 9 Volunteer J4-04.00 1.32m 6
5 Jno-Baptiste, Jordan 9 West Greene J4-04.00 1.32m 5
6 Ensor, Maggie 10 Happy Valley 4-00.00 1.21m 3.50
6 Dyer, Aydan 9 West Greene x4-00.00 1.21m
6 Henegar, Autumn 10 Happy Valley 4-00.00 1.21m 3.50
Girls Long Jump
1 Kells, Haley 11 West Greene 14-10.00 4.52m 10
2 Christian, Emily 10 Volunteer 14-09.00 4.49m 8
3 Jones, Trinity 12 Claiborne 13-09.25 4.19m 6
4 Castle, Taylor 9 Volunteer 13-02.50 4.02m 5
5 Brown, Madi 9 West Greene 12-06.00 3.81m 4
6 Hatfield, Tabitha 12 Claiborne 11-11.00 3.63m 3
7 Arnold, Chelsea 12 Happy Valley 11-10.00 3.60m 2
8 Woodby, Kylee 10 West Greene 11-08.00 3.55m 1
Girls Triple Jump
1 Salyers, Ashley 11 Volunteer 32-08.00 9.95m 10
2 Kells, Haley 11 West Greene 30-08.00 9.34m 8
3 Stokely, Chelsea 12 West Greene 27-05.00 8.35m 6
4 Hinkle, Macy 9 West Greene 25-04.00 7.72m 5
Girls Shot Put
1 Whitson, Shalyn 12 Happy Valley 33-10.00 10.31m 2 10
2 Biggs, Katie 11 Cherokee 28-02.75 8.60m 2 8
3 Metz, Amelia 9 Cherokee 28-02.00 8.58m 2 6
4 Clark, Jaiden 12 Happy Valley 27-03.50 8.31m 1 5
5 Harrell, Adriana 12 Cherokee 26-09.00 8.15m 2 4
6 Cole, Megan 12 Grainger 26-03.50 8.01m 2 3
7 Lunceford, Emily 11 Happy Valley 25-11.50 7.91m 2 2
8 Begley, Layken 11 West Greene 25-04.25 7.72m 2 1
Girls Discus Throw
1 Metz, Amelia 9 Cherokee 102-10 31.34m 2 10
2 Biggs, Katie 11 Cherokee 88-01 26.84m 2 8
3 Russell, Cydney 12 Claiborne 72-06 22.09m 2 6
4 Woodby, Kylee 10 West Greene 66-11 20.39m 2 5
5 Harrell, Adriana 12 Cherokee 60-10 18.54m 2 4
6 Sandidge, Kasie 10 Volunteer 60-01 18.31m 2 3
7 Cole, Megan 12 Grainger 59-02 18.03m 2 2
8 Rouse, Bryanna 12 Claiborne 57-10 17.62m 2 1
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1 Strickland, James 11 Volunteer 11.82 10 10
2 Holmes, Bryce 11 Providence Acad 11.97 10 8
3 Bahn, Matthew 11 Happy Valley 12.13 10 6 12.128
4 McNally, Preston 9 Cherokee 12.13 10 5 12.129
5 Miller, Heath 10 Volunteer 12.23 9 4
6 Murph, Andrew 12 Volunteer 12.36 10 3
7 Hatfield, Will 12 Claiborne 12.47 9 2
8 Hoskins, Jacob 10 Cumberland Gap 12.55 9 1
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1 McNally, Preston 9 Cherokee 23.88 7 10
2 Holmes, Bryce 11 Providence Acad 24.29 7 8
3 Hoskins, Jacob 10 Cumberland Gap 25.85 6 6
4 Gao, Daniel 11 J. Frank White 26.11 4 5
5 VanHuis, Ashton 10 Cherokee 26.51 7 4
6 Vaughn, Kenny 11 Cumberland Gap 26.63 6 3
7 Thomas, Ethan 11 Cumberland Gap 26.65 6 2
8 Parvin, Noah 9 Cherokee 27.29 3 1
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1 Kirkpatrick, Austin 12 Cherokee 53.88 5 10
2 Cox, Cayden 9 Volunteer 58.04 3 8
3 Mowell, Connor 10 Cherokee 59.82 5 6
4 Jarnigan, Brax 9 West Greene 1:00.38 2 5
5 Green, Dillon 10 Cumberland Gap 1:04.48 5 4
6 Greene, Jaret 10 Cherokee 1:04.52 5 3
7 Parvin, Noah 9 Cherokee x1:05.99 5
8 Hurst, Caleb 10 Cumberland Gap 1:06.43 4 2
9 Mills, Caleb 12 Grainger 1:07.45 5 1
Boys 800 Meter Run
1 Kirkpatrick, Austin 12 Cherokee 2:07.46 3 10
2 Ferguson, Logan 12 Volunteer 2:13.67 3 8
3 Strickland, Christopher 11 Volunteer 2:18.92 1 6
4 Brooks, Henry 10 Cherokee 2:20.13 3 5
5 Council, Ethyn 10 Volunteer 2:21.34 1 4
6 Hughes, Jordan 10 Cherokee 2:33.14 3 3
7 Williams, Kaeden 10 West Greene 2:33.20 3 2
8 Foster, Jesse 10 Cherokee x2:35.68 3
9 Call, Gavin 10 Happy Valley 2:36.12 1 1
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1 Thomas, Cole 10 Providence Acad 5:09.40 10
2 Winegar, Luke 12 Volunteer 5:14.03 8
3 Dingus, Preston 12 Volunteer 5:19.90 6
4 Vance, Matthew 10 West Greene 5:20.13 5
5 Dalton, Chandler 9 West Greene 5:20.54 4
6 Poland, Justin 12 J. Frank White 5:35.97 3
7 Murray, James 9 Happy Valley 5:51.68 2
8 Greene, Caleb 10 Volunteer 5:59.08 1
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1 Thomas, Cole 10 Providence Acad 11:31.07 10
2 Dalton, Chandler 9 West Greene 11:39.08 8
3 Wilson, Charlie 9 Volunteer 12:32.65 6
4 Dingus, Preston 12 Volunteer 12:37.35 5
5 Tompkins, Samuel 11 J. Frank White 13:27.72 4
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1 Michalik, Nathan 11 Volunteer 17.08 10
2 Fulk, Colton 12 West Greene 18.26 8
3 Church, Bryson 10 West Greene 20.63 6
4 Graham, Michael 9 Cherokee 21.08 5
5 Boyles, Ethan 10 Claiborne 23.21 4
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1 Harless, Andre 12 Volunteer 45.63 2 10
2 Michalik, Nathan 11 Volunteer 46.03 2 8
3 Fulk, Colton 12 West Greene 47.38 2 6
4 Church, Bryson 10 West Greene 48.05 2 5
5 Vaughn, Kenny 11 Cumberland Gap 53.30 1 4
6 Graham, Michael 9 Cherokee 54.33 2 3
7 Green, Dillon 10 Cumberland Gap 56.20 1 2
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1 West Greene ‘A’ 46.28 1 10
2 Volunteer ‘A’ 48.09 2 8
3 Happy Valley ‘A’ 48.54 2 6
4 Chuckey-Doak ‘A’ 50.51 1 5
5 Providence Academy ‘A’ 51.12 1 4
6 Cumberland Gap ‘A’ 52.48 2 3
7 Claiborne ‘B’ 53.09 1 2
8 West Greene ‘C’ x53.22 1
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1 West Greene ‘A’ 1:39.69 10
2 Cherokee ‘A’ 1:40.91 8
3 Chuckey-Doak ‘A’ 1:49.36 6
4 Volunteer ‘A’ 1:49.52 5
5 Cumberland Gap ‘A’ 1:51.45 4
6 West Greene ‘B’ x1:55.30
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1 Volunteer ‘A’ 4:04.11 10
2 Cherokee ‘A’ 4:19.67 8
3 West Greene ‘A’ 4:20.48 6
4 J. Frank White Academy ‘A’ 4:25.50 5
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1 West Greene ‘A’ 10:32.15 10
2 Volunteer ‘A’ 11:03.74 8
Boys High Jump
1 Fulk, Colton 12 West Greene 5-06.00 1.67m 10
2 Mowell, Connor 10 Cherokee J5-06.00 1.67m 8
3 Rader, Braylon 9 West Greene J5-06.00 1.67m 6
4 Sutherland, Justin 12 West Greene 5-04.00 1.62m 5
Boys Long Jump
1 Strickland, James 11 Volunteer 19-03.00 5.86m 2 10
2 VanHuis, Ashton 10 Cherokee 18-09.50 5.72m 1 8
3 Jennings, Chase 12 West Greene 18-05.00 5.61m 1 6
4 Young, Blake 11 Happy Valley 17-11.00 5.46m 1 5
5 Miller, Heath 10 Volunteer 17-10.00 5.43m 1 4
6 Hatfield, Will 12 Claiborne 17-07.50 5.37m 1 3
7 Counts, Jared 10 Volunteer 16-01.00 4.90m 2 2
8 Jarnigan, Brax 9 West Greene 15-09.00 4.80m 1 1
Boys Triple Jump
1 Fulk, Colton 12 West Greene 38-02.00 11.63m 10
2 Miller, Heath 10 Volunteer 37-08.00 11.48m 8
3 Young, Blake 11 Happy Valley 36-00.00 10.97m 6
4 Counts, Jared 10 Volunteer 34-07.50 10.55m 5
5 Strickland, James 11 Volunteer 30-04.00 9.24m 4
6 Williams, Ashton 10 West Greene 30-02.00 9.19m 3
7 Church, Bryson 10 West Greene 29-08.00 9.04m 2
Boys Shot Put
1 Dykes, Dane 11 Volunteer 41-00.50 12.50m 2 10
2 Provins, Trace 10 Cumberland Gap 38-09.75 11.83m 2 8
3 Kirby, Eric 11 Chuckey-Doak 36-07.75 11.16m 2 6
4 Mendoza, Justin 9 Cherokee 33-09.00 10.28m 2 5
5 Slone, Cameron 12 Happy Valley 32-08.50 9.96m 2 4
6 Campbell, Cayden 10 Happy Valley 32-02.50 9.81m 1 3
7 Capps, Kellen 10 Chuckey-Doak 30-08.50 9.35m 2 2
8 Coffey, Aaron 10 Cherokee 30-07.00 9.32m 2 1
Boys Discus Throw
1 Dykes, Dane 11 Volunteer 109-11 33.50m 2 10
2 Coffey, Aaron 10 Cherokee 109-07 33.40m 2 8
3 Mendoza, Justin 9 Cherokee 108-00 32.91m 2 6
4 Kirby, Eric 11 Chuckey-Doak 106-05 32.43m 2 5
5 Slone, Cameron 12 Happy Valley 103-06 31.54m 2 4
6 Allen, Braden 11 Volunteer 101-11 31.06m 2 3
7 Provins, Trace 10 Cumberland Gap 96-05 29.38m 2 2
8 Henry, Stephen 12 West Greene 91-03 27.81m 1 1
