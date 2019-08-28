ROGERSVILLE – Volunteer junior Emma Lukens ended a scoreless tie late in the game to give the Lady Falcons soccer team a 1-0 victory over Cherokee Thursday in Big Red Valley.
Lukens connected on the winning goal with 12:27 left in the match past Cherokee goalkeeper Gracie Linkous, who had stopped numerous attempts by Volunteer, which had kept the ball on Cherokee’s end of the field for most of the game.
Cherokee, which hosted Lakeway Christian Academy Tuesday evening, travels to Union County Tuesday before hosting Grainger County Thursday, Sept. 5.
Volunteer, which traveled to Elizabethton Tuesday, hosts Daniel Boone Thursday.
