ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee will look to remain undefeated when it hosts rival Volunteer Friday night in the 40th Annual Hawkins County Super Bowl.
Cherokee improved to 4-0 on the season last week with an impressive, 45-17 victory over Morristown West Friday, while the Falcons improved to 2-2 with their 24-21 win over Sullivan East at the Falcons’ Nest.
“I’m very proud,” Cherokee head coach Cody Baugh told WRGS after Friday’s game. “Anytime you get a win over Morristown West, you enjoy it. They have been a thorn in my side my whole football life. To get the win against those guys is such a relief.”
The immense talent Cherokee Nation witnessed of quarterback Collin Trent in the first six games of his freshman season – which was cut short when he tore his PCL, MCL and meniscus on his left knee in practice – has been on full display this season, one year after missing all of the 2018 season with a torn ACL on his right knee.
“We have a leader in Collin Trent who’s very hungry to be on the field,” Baugh said. “You miss a whole year and it gives you a different type of motivation than most kids have. He’s a special player and makes a lot of things happen.”
Trent has been outstanding, having a hand in all 17 Cherokee touchdowns this season, running for nine touchdowns and passing for seven others. He was even on the receiving end of another.
Volunteer coach Justin Pressley has been using two quarterbacks, sophomore Garrison Barrett and senior Eli Dorton, who started the second half against East due to matchups.
“We liked what we had in the box with Eli running the ball and that gave us an extra runner back there,” Pressley said. “I tried to get the ball to Eli in many different ways and tonight they were not giving us the path to him so we put him back there.
“He stepped up and may have had one of his better games. For eight minutes we put the team on his back and he carried us. He checked a pass down the middle and made some decisions only he can make. I am really proud of the whole team,” Pressley said.
The second-year Falcons coach would no doubt be even prouder if Volunteer can manage to end its 11-game losing streak to Cherokee in the intense rivalry. The Falcons last beat the Chiefs in 2007 (19-15).
Both coaches have been pleased with their respective defenses.
After a turnover to start the second half, the Falcons were in danger of falling behind the Patriots by 11, but the Volunteer defense rose to the challenge, stopping an East drive at the Falcons’ 16, then blocking a field goal attempt.
“Our defense make a huge stand,” Pressley said. “I am really proud of them.
“It wasn’t pretty but we will take a win any way we can get it,” Pressley said.
Baugh likes how his defense is coming together.
“Our defense played outstanding,” he said. “We’re starting to get guys into the right places. It takes a few weeks to do that. What a better way to go into next week’s game with our big rival.”
Baugh is well aware of the game’s magnitude to the players and the fans, but he’s also cognizant of its meaning in the standings.
“The biggest thing is that it’s another region game, one that we’ve got to have,” Baugh said.
The Chiefs hold a 30-9 all-time advantage in the series after winning last year’s match-up, 48-27.
“Our support up here tonight was really awesome,” Baugh said after last year’s game. “When we rolled in on the buses the fans, the band and the student section were rocking tonight.”
Baugh is expecting the same atmosphere in Big Red Valley this Friday.
“This place should be crowded and packed down,” Baugh said. “I can’t wait.”
Hawkins County Super
Bowl Series History
2018 Cherokee 48 Volunteer 27
2017 Cherokee 48 Volunteer 7
2016 Cherokee 45 Volunteer 7
2015 Cherokee 21 Volunteer 0
2014 Cherokee 26 Volunteer 15
2013 Cherokee 47 Volunteer 20
2012 Cherokee 42 Volunteer 7
2011 Cherokee 49 Volunteer 18
2010 Cherokee 40 Volunteer 26
2009 Cherokee 29 Volunteer 16
2008 Cherokee 40 Volunteer 20
2007 Volunteer 19 Cherokee 15
2006 Volunteer 22 Cherokee 0
2005 Cherokee 46 Volunteer 20
2004 Cherokee 38 Volunteer 6
2003 Cherokee 34 Volunteer 14
2002 Volunteer 28 Cherokee 13
2001 Cherokee 33 Volunteer 13
2000 Volunteer 27 Cherokee 12
1999 Cherokee 35 Volunteer 7
1998 Cherokee 12 Volunteer 9
1997 Cherokee 21 Volunteer 20
1996 Cherokee 41 Volunteer 7
1995 Cherokee 48 Volunteer 13
1994 Cherokee 47 Volunteer 6
1993 Cherokee 26 Volunteer 13
1992 Cherokee 35 Volunteer 13
1991 Volunteer 18 Cherokee 13
1990 Cherokee 42 Volunteer 20
1989 Cherokee 25 Volunteer 6
1988 Cherokee 10 Volunteer 6
1987 Cherokee 14 Volunteer 7
1986 Cherokee 21 Volunteer 7
1985 Volunteer 14 Cherokee 6
1984 Cherokee 34 Volunteer 0
1983 Cherokee 25 Volunteer 0
1982 Volunteer 33 Cherokee 20
1981 Volunteer 6 Cherokee 0
1980 Volunteer 14 Cherokee 0
