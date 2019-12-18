BULLS GAP – Bulls Gap School will be hosting its annual Junior Varsity Christmas Basketball Tournament this week from Thursday to Saturday.
There will be six teams in the double-elimination boys tournament – Rogersville City, Rogersville Middle, Centerview, Jonesborough, Parrottsville and host Bulls Gap.
Four schools will participate in the double-elimination girls tournament –Rogersville Middle, Centerview, TA Dugger and host Bulls Gap.
Action tips off Thursday at 3 p.m. with the RMS girls battling Bulls Gap. The tournaments continue Friday and conclude Saturday afternoon.
