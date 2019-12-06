ROGERSVILLE – Chuckey-Doak’s Brylee Tullock and Rogersville Middle School’s Matazja Goins put on great individual performances Thursday night, but Tullock had a little more help from her friends as the Lady Knights captured a 65-35 victory at Rogersville Middle School.
Tullock’s 11-point quarter helped offset RMS’s first-period dozen – all scored by Goins – as Chuckey-Doak took a 19-12 lead in the opening frame.
Goins scored eight more in the second to help RMS stay within striking distance of Doak, 31-23 at the half.
Tullock scored 11 points in the third quarter, as well, as Chuckey-Doak slowly pulled away from Rogersville Middle for a 49-31 lead heading into the fourth.
Tullock and Goins each finished with 24 points to lead all scorers. Tullock’s teammates combined for 41 points – including nine by Maura Phillips and eight by Sarah Atchinson – compared to Goins’ RMS teammates combining for 11 – led by Lilley Henley’s five.
