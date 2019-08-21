2019-20 Church Hill Middle School Cheerleaders

The 2019-20 Church Hill Middle School cheerleading team includes: (front) Karsyn Gibson, Kylah White, Alexus Nelms, Keaton Dishner and Dakoda McDavid; (middle) Taylor Seal, Stevana Frazier, Lillie Bullock, Loralai Pendleton and Alli Hosteler; (back) Kadey Brown, Hannah Kramer, Alexis Christie, Emma Clark, Chloe Redwine and Aubree Hall.

 Courtesy photo