Newport Plain Talk
and Jim Beller
NEWPORT— Volunteer finished a disappointing season on a positive note, two wins on the road.
One week after defeating Unicoi County, 40-28, in Erwin, Volunteer traveled to Newport and came away with a 35-12 victory over Cocke County to close the season.
“We were a whole lot more physical the last couple weeks than we were the previous few weeks,” Volunteer coach Justin Pressley. “Throughout the week for Unicoi, we stressed being more physical and to finish strong.”
Cocke County (1-9, 0-6 Region 1-5A) fell behind early and could never really rally. Volunteer (4-6, 1-5 Region 1-5A) took advantage of the Big Red’s first half struggles by building a 22-point halftime lead, and maintaining that margin in the second half for the 23-point victory.
“We ended on a note where we wish we had a couple of games left, because we’re kind of hitting our peak now,” Pressley said. “We kind of hit our stride and wish we had more to play.”
“Emotional night for us as we say goodbye to 17 seniors,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “Certainly a disappointing end, too. Hate it for those guys because they gave us a solid foundation to build this program on.”
Cocke County’s offense struggled mightily throughout the night. The team showed an improved effort in the second half, holding Volunteer to seven while putting up a score of its own, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a first half that totaled just 87 yards and four three-and-outs.
“We had opportunities to score, but killed ourselves with penalties,” Dykes said. “It sounds like a broken record at this point. We get in the red zone and get backed up. Once that happened we couldn’t find an answer.”
Defensively the Fighting Cocks struggled to halt the Falcons’ potent offense. Volunteer put up 406 yards of offense, 250 through the air and 156 on the ground. Cameron Johnson led the Falcons’ ground attack with 166 yards on 31 carries and a pair of touchdowns.
“We had issues getting lined up correctly, Dykes said. “Made some good adjustments at halftime to slow them down, but couldn’t make up any ground unfortunately.
“We’ve got to show more physicality next season. The teams that got the best of us this year were all more physical than us. We can’t allow that to happen moving forward.”
Garrison Barrett put up big numbers through the air, completing 15-of-25 passes for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns of his own. In his final outing in a CCHS uniform, Tyler Venerable led the team in rushing once more. The senior rushed for 119 yards and a pair of scores.
The first half went about as miserable as Cocke County could have imagined it. Outside of a 75-yard touchdown run by Tyler Venerable, the entire half belonged to the Volunteer Falcons.
Volunteer scored on its first possession, seamlessly driving down the field before Johnson bolted for a 50-yard touchdown run. Johnson would go on to carry for over 100 yards in the first half, cashing in for a pair of scores.
Cocke County would go three-and-out on its first drive, the first of four such drives as the Fighting Cocks were 0-for-5 on third downs in the first half.
Before the first quarter wound down, Cocke County would get on the board. Venerable took a quarterback-keeper up the middle for a 75-yard score to cut the Falcons’ lead to 7-6 with just over a minute left in the period, but it was the only positive light the Fighting Cocks could muster through the first 24 minutes.
Volunteer would add three more scores in the second quarter. Another big run from Johnson set the scene for a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Garrison Barrett to add to the lead. The Falcons recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, which led to Johnson’s second touchdown of the half.
Cocke County’s offense continued to not have an answer, allowing Volunteer to maintain control of the game.
Barrett added the final score of the half for the Falcons, connecting with tight end Caleb Scott from nine yards out to put Volunteer ahead 28-6 with just under five minutes left in the half.
The Fighting Cocks came out strong in the second half, running the ball right down the field on the opening drive of the third quarter and finishing with a 15-yard touchdown run from Venerable.
After cutting the lead with a much-needed score, though, Volunteer answered back with a 59-yard touchdown pass from Barrett to Peyton Derrick to push the lead back to 35-12 early in the third quarter.
Cocke County’s defense came up with stops throughout the second half, but having to play from behind the offense couldn’t come up with the scores needed to come back. Volunteer maintained its lead the rest of the way to secure the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.